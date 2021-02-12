Happy Chinese New Year 2021. The annual Spring festival is celebrated for 15-day in China. Chinese community celebrates this festival by eating a lot of food, enjoy fireworks, wear special clothes and hang red lanterns. To spread positivity on this day people send to their loved ones Chinese New Year greetings like “Kung Hei Fat Choi”, “Xīn Nián Kuài Lè”, “Gong Hei Fat Choy”, “Kiong Hee Huat Tsai”, “Xin Nian Kuai Le” in the regional language.

The reason the new year falls at this time is because it marks the start of the lunar new year, which is when there is the start of a new moon. This year marks the change from the year of the Rat to the year of the Ox. Chinese New Year is also known as the Spring Festival. To mark the special occasion of Spring festival we have for you a collection of Happy Chinese New Year 2021 greetings, Chinese New Year 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, Kung Hei Fat Choi Images, Chinese New Year 2021 wishes, Gong Hei Fat Choy messages in Cantonese and Xin Nian Kuai Le CNY WhatsApp Stickers available for free download online.

Chinese community have great respect and love for their language, so wishing someone you know in their regional mother tongue can be marked as the sweetest gesture. Find below some of the best Kung Hei Fat Choi images, Chinese New Year wishes traditional, Chinese New Year wishes to colleagues, Chinese New Year messages, Chinese New Year greetings, Xin Nian Kuai Le images so that your loved ones know that you're thinking of them:

Chinese New Year wishes in regional language and translation

Year of the Ox 2021 Wishes in Chinese (Photo Credits: File Image)

新年好 Guònián hǎo- Happy New Year

Year of the Ox 2021 Messages in Chinese (Photo Credits: File Image)

新春快乐 Xīnchūn kuàilè- Happy 'New Spring'

Year of the Ox 2021 Wishes in Chinese (Photo Credits: File Image)

吉星高照 Jíxīng gāozhào- Fortune will smile on you ('lucky star high shines')

Chinese New Year 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

恭喜发财 恭喜发财- Happiness and prosperity (use this when receiving gifts or lucky money)

平步青云 Píngbù qīngyún- Have a meteoric rise

春节快乐 Chūnjié kuàilè- Happy Spring Festival

谨祝新年快乐幸福，大吉大利 Jǐn zhù xīnnián kuàilè xìngfú, dàjídàlì- I hope you have a most happy and prosperous New Year

愿新春美景与欢乐常伴随你 -Yuàn xīnchūn měijǐng yǔ huānlè cháng bànsuí nǐ!-May the beauty and joy of New Year remain with you throughout the New Year!

Using regional language to express wishes may help build a sense of belongingness and affection with the community.

We hope that these Happy Chinese New Year 2021 wishes, WhatsApp sticker messages, greetings, Facebook photos, Telegram HD images and more may have come in handy for you! We at LatestLY.com wish you a very happy Chinese new year 2021.

