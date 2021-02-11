Asian people across the world are gearing up for its annual Spring Festival, popularly known as Chinese New Year or Lunar New Year. 2021 is Year of the Ox. The New Year celebration is the largest annual holiday of the year for many Asian cultures. Lunar New Year begins on February 12, ushering in the second animal on the zodiac with the second new moon after the winter solstice. Aside from celebrating the festival massively, families and friends with each other ‘Gong Hei Fat Choy,’ meaning “wishing you great happiness and prosperity,” through Chinese New Year 2021 wishes. On the occasion, here we bring you Chinese New Year 2021 HD images and wallpapers for free download online. These photos are perfect for sending along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages and quotes to welcome the year of the Ox.

The occasion of Chinese New Year is meant to be spent with families and friends. Giant feast is arranged for the members at home, with traditional recipes that are believed to bring good luck and fortune to the family. However, this year, the celebrations will be different around the world because of the pandemic. At most of the places, the Lunar New Year observation will be virtual. But the enthusiasm remains the same. The new year is a chance to start fresh, see loved ones and share Chinese New Year 2021 wishes in the hope of good things to come. Download these Chinese New Year 2021 HD images and wallpapers to celebrate the spring festival with joy.

Chinese New Year 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chinese New Year. Wish You Good Health and Much Success in 2021!

Year of the Ox HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year Be Filled With Happiness, Prosperity, and Many Precious Moments With Your Loved Ones. Happy Chinese New Year 2021!

Chinese New Year 2021 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Go off the Demons and Move On, With the Dreams, It’s Time To Start another Year and Another Set of Opportunities. Happy Chinese New Year 2021!

Happy Chinese New Year 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Have All the Joy and Prosperity in the New Year. Gong Xi Fa Cai!

Chinese New Year 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Good Fortune for Happiness and Prosperity. Happy New Year of the Ox!

