Constitution Day commemorates the adoption of the constitution of India. It is observed every year on November 26. The constitution of India was adopted by the constituent assembly of India on November 26, 1949, and it came into effect on 26 January 1950. Through a gazette notification, the government of India declared November 26 as Constitution Day on November 19, 2015. Since then, every year on November 26, National Constitution Day of India has been celebrated. As you observe Constitution Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated a few greetings and wishes that you can download and share with your loved ones as images, HD wallpapers, SMS and WhatsApp messages on this day, also called Samvidhan Diwas. Constitution Day 2022 in India Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day and How the Indian Samvidhan Divas Is Observed.

Dr BR Ambedkar played a vital role in drafting the constitution of India. Earlier, Constitution Day was also known as Law Day. This day was chosen to spread the importance of the Constitution and the ideas of Dr Ambedkar. He was known to be the father of the Indian Constitution. Celebrating the adoption of the Constitution of India, here are Happy Constitution Day 2022 greetings and wishes you can share with family and friends as images, HD wallpapers, SMS and WhatsApp messages on this day, also called Samvidhan Diwas.

Happy Constitution Day 2022 Greetings and Wishes

Constitution Day 2022 in India Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Constitution Not Only Empowers a Government but Also Empowers the Citizens of a Country. Warm Wishes on Indian Constitution Day to All.

Constitution Day 2022 in India Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Occasion of Indian Constitution Day Reminds Us All That We Are Lucky To Have Such an Inspiring Constitution. Happy Constitution Day!

Constitution Day 2022 in India Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Government Functions Better and Right When They Have a Constitution To Follow. Warm Wishes on Indian Constitution Day.

Constitution Day 2022 in India HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Indian Constitution Day Reminds Each and Every Indian of the Importance of Having Such a Strong Constitution. Wishing Everyone a Happy Indian Constitution Day.

Constitution Day 2022 in India Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate Indian Constitution Day by Expressing Gratitude to the Brains Who Created It. A Very Happy Indian Constitution Day.

National Constitution Day is not a national holiday. According to the department of education and literacy, on this day, the preamble of the Constitution was read in all the schools by the students. In addition, there are quiz and essay competitions held in schools and colleges on the subject of the Constitution of India. It is celebrated throughout the country for increasing knowledge and awareness about the fundamental rights and duties of every citizen. Wishing everyone a Happy National Constitution Day 2022!

