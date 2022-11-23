Constitution Day is marked annually on November 26 in India. The day is also called the 'Samvidhan Divas' which commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on November 19, 2015, notified the decision of the Government of India to celebrate November 26 every year as 'Constitution Day' to promote Constitution values among citizens. It must be noted that the Constitution of India, written by BR Ambedkar, has been referred to as “first and foremost a social document” by American historian Granville Seward Austin. Ambedkar chaired the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly and played a pivotal role in the drafting of the constitution. Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Date: Know History, Facts and Significance of Observing the Birth Anniversary of Dr Br Ambedkar, the Father of the Indian Constitution.

History of Constitution Day in India

November 26 was chosen to mark Constitution Day in India with an aim to spread the importance of the constitution and to spread the thoughts and ideas of Dr Ambedkar. The Government of India declared November 26 as Constitution Day on November 19, 2015, by a gazette notification. Previously, this day was celebrated as Law Day. As 2015 was the 125th birth anniversary year of B. R. Ambedkar, the government in May 2015 decided to commemorate it in a big manner. A special committee chaired by the Prime Minister of India was announced for year-long celebrations through which various programmes were held by various departments throughout the year to spread the thoughts and ideas of Ambedkar.

As part of the celebrations, while laying the foundation stone for an Ambedkar memorial at the Indu Mills compounds in Mumbai in October 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that November 26 will be celebrated as "Constitution Day". Hence, in November 2015, the government officially announced the celebration of the day. The year 2021 marked the 131st birth anniversary of Ambedkar. As per historical records, on the basis of the reports of the 13 committees, a draft of the Constitution was prepared by a seven-member Drafting Committee headed by Ambedkar. With around 448 Articles, 25 parts, and 12 schedules, the Constitution of India is the world’s longest-written constitution. Inspirational Sayings by the Father of the Indian Constitution That Will Leave You Motivated.

Significance of Constitution Day

Constitution Day is important for all the Indians as the day marked the end of British Rule in the country. Despite gaining independence in 1947, it continued to remain British Dominion for the next three years, until the Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950. This day highlights the importance of the Indian Constitution and sheds light on the bi-partisan ideas of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Constitution Day has great significance as it throws light on the work of BR Ambedkar, who is known as the father of the Indian constitution. Several events are held in educational institutions where the preamble of the constitution is read by all students.

