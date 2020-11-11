The biggest Hindu festival, Diwali, also called Deepavali (also written as Deepawali) is almost here. Diwali 2020 or Laxmi Pujan 2020 will fall on November 14 (Saturday), but the five-day festival will kick off with Govatsa Dwadashi and Dhanteras on November 12 and 13 respectively. Diwali is probably among the very few festivals that see people begin with exchanging wishes and greetings in advance. Yes, Happy Diwali 2020 in Advance wishes and images are already filling our inboxes. Family, friends, relatives, colleagues, neighbours or long-lost loved ones, Diwali is just the right occasion to let go of bygones and indulge in celebrations. And amid COVID-19 times, if it is not possible to meet your near and dear ones in person, do not lose heart. Here’s a collection of best Diwali 2020 wishes, Diwali images, new Diwali 2020 HD wallpapers, Happy Diwali 2020 greetings, latest Diwali GIFs, Laxmi Pujan images, Laxmi Ganesh photos, Diwali 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Diwali SMS in Hindi and English and a lot more, which you can easily download and kick off your virtual celebrations!

Diwali is a five-day festival, widely celebrated in India and by Indian diaspora across the globe. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are primary deities of the festival. However, in eastern states of West Bengali, Odisha, Assam, Tripura and Bihar (Mithila) people observe Kali Puja, also known as Shyama Puja or Mahanisha Puja. During the five-day, several festivities and celebrations take place such as Govatsa Dwadashi or Vasu Baras, Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi, Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi, Badi Diwali and Laxmi Pooja, Govardhan Puja or Annakut Puja, Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej and so on. Diwali 2020 will begin from November 12 and last until November 16.

With Diwali 2020 around the corner, people have begun with preparations be it deep house cleaning, Diwali shopping or preparing traditional Diwali food or finalising Diwali gifts for family and friends. So for all the busy souls out there, we bring you a set of latest Diwali 2020 wishes and images to greet your loved ones in advance. Even search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Happy Diwali in Advance, Happy Diwali in Advance 2020, Happy Diwali in Advance Text Messages, Happy Diwali in Advance GIF, Happy Diwali in Advance Wises, Happy Diwali in Advance Images, Happy Diwali in Advance Status, and more. Here, go ahead and download it all.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Diwali Aai, Masti Chahi, Rangi Rangoli, Deep Jalaye, Dhoom Dhadaka, Chhoda Phataka, Jali Phuljadiyan, Sabko Bhaye, Advance “Happy Diwali!” Dipavalichya Hardik Shubhechha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Lakshmi Bless You With Happiness All the Year Through! Wishing You a Happy and Prosperous Diwali 2020 in Advance!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Diwali 2020 in Advance, Have a Lovely Festive Time and Make This Diwali A Memorable One.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Defeat All Darkness of Your Life and Make It Rewarding and Illuminating. Happy Diwali in Advance!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Celebrate the Goddess of Wealth As She Showers Her Blessings of Prosperity and Success. Wishing You and Your Loved Ones Happy Diwali 2020 in Advance!

How to Download Diwali 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Diwali 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. WhatsApp Stickers, introduced by the Facebook-owned messaging app previous year has become a much-loved option to exchange greetings online, especially during festivals. For Diwali, there is a wide range of festive stickers that are compatible with WhatsApp and are hassle-free, fun and quite dynamic to convey your heartfelt greetings. HERE is the download link. Have a prosperous Deepawali and may the coming year be rewarding. Happy Diwali!

