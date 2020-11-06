Diwali or Deepavali is unarguably the biggest and most popular Indian festival across the world. Called the 'Festival of Lights,' Diwali is celebrated with utmost devotion and happiness as per the customs and rituals of different states and regions. However, Laxmi Pujan or Lakshmi Pooja is commonly observed ritual by devotees on the main Diwali day. Diwali 2020 will fall on November 14, although, the five-day Deepavali festival will kick off on November 12 with Govatsa Dwadashi or Vasu Baras. It will be followed by Dhanteras, which is considered as the first day of Diwali in many parts of the country. There are numerous other festivals that are celebrated during the Diwali week such as Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi, Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej, Bengali Kali Puja, Tamil Deepavali, Govardhan Puja or Annakut Puja, Gujarati New Year, and so on. Let us look at Diwali 2020 calendar with full dates of these festivities, shubh muhurat, significance and celebrations. You can also download the Diwali 2020 calendar in PDF format for free online.

Diwali Day 1: Govatsa Dwadashi, Vasu Baras, Vagh Baras 2020 Date and Significance

Govatsa Dwadashi is a popular festival that kick-starts Diwali celebrations, especially in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat where it is observed as Vasu Baras and Vagh Baras. In Andhra Pradesh, devotees observe the day as Sripada Vallabha Aradhana Utsav of Sripada Sri Vallabha, at Pithapuram Datta Mahasamsthan. Govatsa Dwadashi is celebrated to honour cows, who are considered sacred in Hinduism. Govatsa Dwadashi is also observed as Nandini Vrat and is of much importance in Shaivism. As mentioned earlier, it is commemorated as Vagh Baras that implies repaying one's financial debts and is an important day for businessmen. Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 date is November 12 (Thursday). It falls on the twelfth day of the waning moon fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the Hindu month of Kartika.

Diwali Day 2: Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi 2020 Date and Significance

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is widely celebrated as the first day of Diwali festival. The word "Dhanteras" is a combination of words "Dhan" meaning "Wealth" and "Teras" meaning "Thirteenth". Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Hindu calendar month of Kartika. This year, Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi Puja 2020 will fall on November 13 (Friday). People worship Lord Dhanvantari, the Hindu God of Medicine, God of Ayurveda and Health. Lord Kuber, the Hindu God of Wealth and Devi Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of Wealth, Beauty, Prosperity, Love, Fortune and Success are also venerated. People buy gold, silver or new utensils to observe the day.

Apart from Dhanteras, people will also celebrate a score of other festivals such as Dhanvantari Jayanti or birth of Lord Dhanvantari who is considered to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Yama Deepam, Kali Chaudas and Diwali Hanuman Puja will also be celebrated on November 13.

Diwali Day 3: Choti Diwali and Main Diwali with Laxmi Pujan 2020 Date and Significance

Diwali in 2020 is definitely an unusual affair for Choti Diwali and main Diwali when Laxmi Pujan, both will be celebrated on the same date. Both festivities will take place on November 14 (Saturday). Another interesting bit is that Laxmi Puja 2020 will fall on Amavasya, unlike the last time. It is all due to muhurat. Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 05:59 PM on November 13, 2020, and ends at 02:17 PM on November 14, 2020. During this period, Narak Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali will take place. While Amavasya Tithi begins at 02:17 PM on November 14, 2020, and ends at 10:36 AM next day on November 15, 2020. But as we know, Laxmi Pujan takes place at night, and people will celebrate it on November 14 night. Laxmi Pujan 2020 shubh muhurat is 05:28 PM to 07:24 PM.

Among other major celebrations taking place on November 14 are Tamil Deepavali and Bengali Kali Puja. Other festivities include Kedar Gauri Vrat, Chopda Pujan or Sharda Pujan.

Diwali Day 4: Govardhan Puja or Annakut Puja and Balipratipada 2020 Date and Significance

Two main festivals take place the next day of Diwali or Laxmi Puja. They are Govardhan Puja or Annakut Puja and Balipratipada, falling on November 15, 2020. Govardhan Puja/Annakut sees a mountain of vegetarian food symbolising Govardhan Parvat prepared as a mark of gratitude of Lord Krishna. As per Bhagavata Puran, Krishna had lifted the mountain on his little finger to save his devotees from reckless torrential rain. As for Balipratipada, the fourth day of Diwali is celebrated to honour the return of Daitya-King Bali to earth.

Diwali Dyuta Krida, an important day celebrating the bond between the wife and husband is also observed. Husbands present gifts to their wives, while in other regions, parents invite a newly married daughter, or son, together with their spouses to a festive meal and give them gifts.

Diwali Day 5: Bhai Dooj, Gujarati New Year and Vishwakarma Puja 2020 Date and Significance

Bhai Dooj, known by several names Bhai Phonta, Bhardutiya, Bhau Beej celebrates the strong bond between a brother and sister. Brothers travel to their sisters' household to observe the day. Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time - 01:10 PM to 03:18 PM.

In many Indian states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka, it is the traditional New Year Day in Vikram Samvat and sometimes called the Bestu Baras or Varsha Pratipada. It falls on November 16. Gujarat New Year starts on Shukla Paksha Pratipada in the month of Kartik. Pratipada Tithi Begins - 10:36 AM on November 15 and ends at 07:06 AM on November 16.

Vishwakarma Puja or Vishvakarma Day is an important festival which is dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma. This regional festival is celebrated on the day after Diwali, though many states observe it on September 17 as per the solar calendar.

Diwali 2020 Calendar With Full Dates and Shubh Muhurat

Festivals Date and Day Shubh Muhurat Diwali 2020 Day 1 (Dwadashi) Govatsa Dwadashi, Vasu Baras, Vagh Baras November 12 (Thursday) Pradoshkala Govatsa Dwadashi Muhurat - 05:29 PM to 08:07 PM Diwali 2020 Day 2 (Trayodashi) Dhanteras/Dhantrayodashi, November 13 (Friday) Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 05:28 PM to 05:59 PM Dhanvantari Jayanti November 13 (Friday) Dhanvantari Puja Pratahkala Muhurat - 06:42 AM to 08:51 AM Yama Deepam November 13 (Friday) Yama Deepam Sayan Sandhya - 05:28 PM to 05:59 PM Kali Chaudas November 13 (Friday) Kali Chaudas Muhurat - 11:39 PM to 12:32 AM, Nov 14 Diwali Hanuman Puja November 13 (Friday) Deepavali Hanuman Puja Muhurat - 11:39 PM to 12:32 AM, Nov 14 Diwali 2020 Day 3 (Chaturdashi) Narak Chaturdashi November 14 (Saturday) Abhyang Snan Muhurat - 05:23 AM to 06:43 AM Tamil Deepavali November 14 (Saturday) Deepavali Muhurat before Sunrise - 05:23 AM to 06:43 AM Lakshmi Puja November 14 (Saturday) Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 05:28 PM to 07:24 PM Kedar Gauri Vrat November 14 (Saturday) Chopda Pujan November 14 (Saturday) Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Diwali Chopda Puja Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 02:17 PM to 04:07 PM Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 05:28 PM to 07:07 PM Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 08:47 PM to 01:45 AM, Nov 15 Early Morning Muhurat (Labha) - 05:04 AM to 06:44 AM, Nov 15 Sharda Pujan November 14 (Saturday) Same as Above Bengal Kali Puja November 14 (Saturday) Kali Puja Nishita Time - 11:39 PM to 12:32 AM, Nov 15 Diwali 2020 Day 4 (Amavasya) Govardhan Puja/Annakut Puja November 15 (Sunday) Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat - 03:19 PM to 05:27 PM Balipratipada/Bali Puja November 15 (Sunday) Bali Puja Sayankala Muhurat - 03:19 PM to 05:27 PM Diwali Dyuta Krida November 15 (Sunday) Sayahnakal Dyuta Krida Muhurat - 03:19 PM to 05:27 PM Diwali 2020 Day 5 (Pratipada) Bhai Dooj November 16 (Monday) Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time - 01:10 PM to 03:18 PM Gujarati New Year November 16 (Monday) Gujarati Vikram Samvat 2077 Begins Yama Dwitiya November 16 (Monday) Yama Dwitiya Aparahna Muhurat - 01:10 PM to 03:18 PM Vishwakarma Puja November 16 (Monday)

So, that was the elaborate Diwali 2020 calendar with exact dates and auspicious timings of all the related festivities, so you do not miss out on all the good luck and happiness. Let us celebrate the Festival of Lights with joy and delight. Have a bright and sparkling Diwali with the blessings of Lord Ganesha and Laxmi. May your life be filled with joy, happiness, peace, health, wealth and prosperity. Happy Diwali 2020.

