Friendship - is the first bond we choose to make and the relationship that often stands the test of time much better than most relationships. International Friendship Day celebrates this bond year on year and helps and motivates people to make friends across borders and make this world a much kinder and more beautiful place full of love and friendship. International Friendship Day 2022 will be celebrated on July 30. People are sure to share Happy International Friendship Day 2022 wishes, International Friendship Day greetings and messages, Happy Friendship Day 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and International Friendship Day 2022 Facebook Status Pictures with friends online to mark this day.

The celebration of International Friendship Day was first proposed by The World Friendship Crusade, which works towards promoting a culture of peace and friendship worldwide. First celebrated in 1958, International Friendship Day officially declared an observance by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011. There are various fascinating stories on the proposals of a day dedicated to celebrating friendship. In 1930, the founder of Hallmark Cards Inc, Joyce Hall, also proposed the observance of friendship day and urged people to share Happy Friendship Day cards. In 1920 the Greeting Card National Association also tried to promote this concept.

As we celebrate International Friendship Day 2022, here are some Happy International Friendship Day 2022 wishes, International Friendship Day greetings and messages, Happy Friendship Day 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and International Friendship Day 2022 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends online.

Happy Friendship Day Images

Friendship Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Happy Friendship Day GIF Greetings

Happy Friendship Day (File Image)

Happy Friendship Day Wishes

Happy International Friendship Day (File Image)

Happy Friendship Day Memes

Friendship Day Memes and Jokes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Happy Friendship Day 2022 Greetings, Images, Wallpapers, Quotes & SMS for Your Best Friends

It is interesting to note that this is not the only day celebrated as Friendship Day worldwide. The first Sunday in the month of August is also commemorated as Friendship Day in India and various other countries. We hope you do your bit to make your beloved friends extra special on these occasions. Happy International Day of Friendship.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2022 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).