Happy Friendship Day 2022! Friendship Day is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm in many countries around the world. On this day, the celebration of friendship is cherished in India with all kinds of friends- school friends, college friends, mohalle ke friends, offices friends and so many other pals we make in our life! Friendship is one of the most precious relationships in the world. It may not be a relation bound by blood but it is closest to the heart. So if you have a friend who has been there for you all the time and in any situation, then consider yourself lucky. Use this day to thank them and express love for them. Friendship Day is observed in India on the first Sunday of August which will be celebrated on this year August 7. Friendship Day 2022 Wishes & HD Images: Beautiful Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Telegram Quotes & SMS To Share With Your Best Friends.

Some countries celebrate International Friendship Day, different from Friendship Day, on 30 July. This day is special especially for children, they wish their friends to celebrate the day with great enthusiasm. On this occasion, friends also celebrate each other by giving gifts or by having a party. School children in India make this day special by gifting friendship bands to each other. It is impossible to explain friendship in words so on this special occasion of Friendship Day, you can make them feel special through best wishes. You can celebrate Friendship Day with friends through using these lovely Greetings, Quotes, Facebook Messages, WhatsApp Wishes, GIF Images and Wallpapers.

This day is celebrated differently in different countries. The United Nations announced July 30 to be International Friendship Day. However, in many South Asian countries including India, Friendship Day is celebrated only on the first Sunday of August. At the same time, Ohio's Orblin celebrates it every year on April 8. On this special day dedicated to friendship, everyone celebrates with friends in their own style and good wishes are exchanged. On this occasion, you can say Happy Friendship Day to your friends by sending these wonderful wishes, quotes, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages, and GIF images:

Friendship Day is also celebrated on July 14 in Mexico, Venezuela, Estonia and Ecuador. In Pakistan, this day falls on July 19. In Argentina, Brazil, Spain and Uruguay, this day is celebrated on July 20. Apart from this, this special day is celebrated on July 23 in Bolivia and July 30 in Finland.

