Happy Gudi Padwa 2020 Greetings & Ugadi Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Images and Insta Captions to Ring in the Hindu New Year

The auspicious festival of Gudi Padwa, commemorating the Marathi New Year is here. Gudi Padwa 2020 is on March 25. It is a spring-time festival that marks the traditional New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. It is significantly celebrated in and near Maharashtra and Goa on the first day of the Chaitra month to mark the beginning of the New Year, as per the lunisolar Hindu calendar. Gudi Padwa coincides with Ugadi, which is New Year celebration for people in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As we celebrate the traditional New Year, it is also time to send wonderful messages to near ones. Hence on the joyous occasion, check out the Happy Gudi Padwa 2020 greetings and Ugadi images that you can send along with WhatsApp stickers, supercool GIFs, Facebook images, Instagram captions to ring in the Hindu New Year.

Gudi Padwa and Ugadi is an important festival for the Hindu people in our country. It is time for auspicious beginnings, seeking blessings from the elder for future endeavour and also spending time with family and friends. The New Year celebrations have, however, been redefined after the advent of online messaging and social media. The search for Happy Gudi Padwa 2020 wishes, Happy Ugadi 2020 messages and New Year greetings have hence increased. Below, find out the Gudi Padwa 2020 greetings and Ugadi messages along with WhatsApp stickers link, GIFs and Facebook posts captions to welcome another year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope the New Year Has All the Colors of Happiness & Laughter. Happy Gudi Padwa!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish Your Family and Friends on the Auspicious Occasion of Gudi Padwa.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Raise the Gudi, Pray to God, He Understands, Live Each Day to the Fullest, May This Padwa Bring, Nothing but the Best. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Gudi Padwa GIFs:

GIF Message Reads: Let's Come Together to Have a Resolution to Spread Love and Peace in Lives on This Honorary Day. Happy Gudi Padwa Lets Come Together to Have a Resolution to Spread Love and Peace in Lives on This Honorary Day. Happy Gudi Padwa

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Moment of Ugadi, I Pray to God for Your Health and Happiness! May Lord Ganesha Fulfill All Your Dreams!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The God Created the World on the Eve of Ugadi for His Loving Creations to Live in It With Harmony. May This Ugadi Bring Peace and Balance to Your Life!

Ugadi GIFs:

GIF Message Reads: This Ugadi, I Wish You to Have a New Year Filled With Laughter, Joy and Fulfilment. May the Best Returns of Life Be With You. Have a Blessed Ugadi!

How to Download Gudi Padwa 2020 & Ugadi WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has made festivals and celebrations more fun after the Facebook-owned app introduced stickers. There are many sticker images dedicated to Gudi Padwa and Ugadi for users to download from the Playstore App and share it with friends and family. You can also click Gudi Padwa and Ugadi to download the stickers directly.

We hope that the above Gudi Padwa 2020 wishes and Ugadi images along with messages, will be useful to you while ringing in the Hindu New Year.