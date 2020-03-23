Happy Ugadi 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS And Messages to Wish Happy Telugu New Year

Happy Ugadi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Ugadi or New Year's Day for Hindus is celebrated in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. People of Maharashtra celebrate the day as Gudi Padwai that marks the arrival of Spring and reaping of rabi crops. People celebrate the festival with various rituals and traditions. They wish each other saying 'Happy Ugadi'. You can also send these as WhatsApp messages, Facebook greetings and GIF Images to your near and dear ones. As Ugadi 2020 approaches, we have compiled a list of Ugadi WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Messages, SMS, Instagram stories and wishes to send your loved ones. Ugadi 2020 Date: History, Significance and Celebrations of the Day That Ushers In the New Year.

Ugadi usually falls in the Gregorian months of March or April. It is the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra. This year, Ugadi 2020 will be celebrated on March 25. The word Ugadi is derived from the Sanskrit words 'yuga' (age) and 'adi' (beginning) which means "the beginning of the new age". It has been an important festival of the Hindus, with medieval texts and inscriptions talking about significant charitable donations to Hindu temples and community centres during this time. As the celebration comes closer, here are messages and greetings to wish you closed ones. Ugadi Muggulu Designs 2020: Easy Rangoli Patterns for Ugadi (Gudi Padwa) to Celebrate Telugu New Year (Watch Videos)

Ugadi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Ugadi WhatsApp Message: May This Ugadi Usher In Prosperity and New Beginnings. Wishing You Lots of Love on the Happy Occasion.

Happy Ugadi 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Ugadi GIF!

Ugadi Facebook Greetings: On the Auspicious Occasion of Ugadi, I Pray to God That He May Give You Good Health and Success.

Ugadi greetings (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Ugadi WhatsApp Message: May the Divine Light of Ugadi Make All Your Dreams Come True. May You Excel in Whatever You Do. Happy Ugadi!

Happy Ugadi Messages (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Ugadi Facebook Greetings: May This Ugadi Bring In You the Brightest And Choicest Happiness And Love You Have Ever Wished For!

Ugadi GIF!

Ugadi 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Ugadi WhatsApp Message: May This Ugadi Usher Cheerfulness, Enriching the Hearts of People With Good Health, Wealth and Joy. Happy Ugadi!

Ugadi WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is widely used as a social networking platform, people use the same medium to send wishes and greetings. You can also download Ugadi WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send your closed people.

On Ugadi, people draw colourful patterns that look like rangoli called kolamulus. They also make mango leaf decorations on doors called torana. People take a special bath with oil, offer prayers at temples and prepare food called pachadi. Those celebrating the day also donate to charity and temples on this day.