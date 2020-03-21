Happy Gudi Padwa 2020 Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Greetings and SMS to Send Wishes on Marathi New Year

Happy Gudi Padwa (Photo Credits: File Image)

For every Maharashtrian, a big festival of Gudi Padwa is coming up. Gudi Padwa or Gudhi Padwa marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year. So, like the festive celebrations of a yearly new year, this day is marked with much enthusiasm by people of the Marathi community. Gudi Padwa 2020 will be observed on the first day of Chaitra month ie on March 25. People erect a Gudhi outside their houses and send greetings of Happy Gudi Padwa. The festival may still be four days away, but that doesn’t stop you from passing on the good vibes. So ahead of Gudi Padwa 2020, we have made a collection of Gudi Padwa greetings in advance. In this article below, we have made a nice collection of Gudhi Padwa 2020 wishes and messages with beautiful images. There are also GIFs and WhatsApp stickers that you can use in advance to pass on good wishes. Easy Rangoli Designs for Gudi Padwa 2020: Latest Colourful Patterns to Ring in the Marathi New Year (Watch Videos).

The celebration of Gudi Padwa is marked with preparing special festive dishes. There's a symbolic flag called the Gudi which is hoisted in every home. There is also a Shobha Yatra which is a celebratory procession that takes place every year, where people dress in traditional clothes and revel in the celebrations. However, this time due to Coronavirus, the processions have been cancelled. But then you can always send out your messages and images for the day in advance. So ahead of Gudi Padwa 2020, we give you a collection of latest Happy Gudi Padwa images, greetings, messages and wishes which you can send everyone and regain the festive spirit.

Message reads: A New Beginning, a Fresh Start, Wish You a Happy Gudi Padwa From the Core of My Heart. Have a Blast!

Message reads: May This Gudi Be the Harbinger of Joy and Prosperity for You Happy Varsh Pratipada. “New” Morning, “New” Hopes, “New” Plans,“New” Success, “New” Feelings, “New” Joys. Wishing You and Your Family a “Happy” & Wonderful “GUDI PADVA”

Message reads: Gudi Padwa Is Finally Here, An Important Day for You and Me, I Pray for Your Good Will and Health, May You Be Blessed Till Eternity. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Message reads: A New Ray of Light, A New Beginning of Success Coming Your Way, Wish You the Best Life Could Offer, On This Special Gudi Padwa Day

Happy Gudi Padwa.

Message reads: Live Love and Spread Happiness, Share Joy and Blessings. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Gudi Padwa GIFs

Gudi Padwa WhatsApp Stickers

You can also send your festive wishes through WhatsApp stickers these days. The new feature can send your messages with just one click. Search for Gudi Padwa sticker pack on Play Store. Download the ones you like and send these stickers through your app. Click here for the latest stickers.

We hope the above collection of Gudi Padwa messages help you to send your heartfelt wishes ahead of the New year. Let us hope this new year brings in a lot of positivity and reasons of happiness for everyone. Wishing you all a very Happy Gudi Padwa 2020!