Kerala - it is undoubtedly one of the most breathtakingly serene and calming states in the country that leaves us in awe. Surrounded by lush greens, mind-blowing blues and inspiring diversity, Kerala is truly summarised in its tagline - God's Own Country. However, not many know that the state was actually formed on November 1, 1956, and this day is therefore celebrated as Kerala Piravi (Birth of Kerala Day) every year.

While India got independence in 1947, the state of Kerala was formed much further in Indian history. Initially, independent India had three independent provinces named Malabar, Cochin and Travancore. While Cochin and Travancore were both princely states, Malabar formed the northern territories with Thalassery, a small Cannanore and Kasaragod with a tiny pocket-handkerchief French possession of Mahe, and belonged to what was once called the Madras Presidency under the British. It is interesting to note that soon after independence from the British, Travancore and Kochi joined to form a state in 1949, however, Kerala continued to be politically divided.

However, Aikya Kerala, a popular movement in the late 1940s and early 1950s is what gave impetus to form the state of Kerala on a linguistic basis. While a few people believe that the name Kerala is derived from the first ruler, Keralian Thamboran, who ruled one of these independent provinces earlier in the millennia; others believe that it originates from kera (coconut trees), which are widely seen across the region. As we prepare to celebrate this historic day, here are some Kerala Piravi Ashamsakal wishes and messages, Happy Kerala Piravi WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to share with your friends and family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: No Gift, No Sweets, No Flowers, No Decorated Cards, Just a Simple Kerala Piravi Wish but Straight From the Heart. Happy Kerala Piravi Ashamsakal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ente Keralam… Ethra Sundaram. Wishing You the Greetings of Kerala Piravi Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Manassil Sugamulla Nimishangalum…Niramulla Swapnangalum…Nanavarnna Ormakalum Sammanikkan Veendumoru! Kerala Piravi Koodi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kerala Is Truly God’s Own Country. It Has Rich Heritage and Culture That Every Keralites Can Be Proud Of. Happy Kerala Piravi Dinam.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing All Malayalees the Greetings of the State’s Formation Day. Happy Kerala Piravi 2020!

Every year on the occasion of Kerala Piravi, there is a special event - President's Trophy Boat Race that is organised on the Ashtamudi lake in Kollam city on November 1. One of the most popular races to be held in the autumn/ harvest season, sixteen snake-boats compete in this event in four heats. The winner of this event is awarded with the trophy by the President of India, and also receives a cash price. In fact, starting this year, President's Trophy Boat Race is all set to become the finishing event of Kerala's model boat race league. As we prepare to be entertained by this enticing event, and celebrate the history of this beautiful state, here is wishing everyone a Happy Kerala Piravi.

