Kerala Piravi 2020 is on November 1. Also called Kerala Day, it is celebrated to honour the birth of the state in southern India. Every year, different ceremonies and events are being held by both the government and citizens of Kerala to honour its long history, elongated cultures and traditions. Given the pandemic, the state events are being cancelled, and people are urged to observe Kerala Piravi 2020 from home. To make the festival memorable, in this article, we bring you Kerala Piravi 2020 Greetings and HD Images. You can download them and share among yourselves through Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms to wish on Kerala Formation Day. In addition, we also bring you Kerala Piravi 2020 WhatsApp stickers that are free to download and celebrate the day. You can send Kerala Piravi 2020 images, HD wallpapers and greetings to celebrate Kerala State Formation Day. There are lovely wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages and Facebook status that can also be posted on November 1.

Kerala was created as a state on November 1, 1956, long after the Independence of India. Before this, it was three major provinces and several outlying regions under various rulers. A famous movement called the Aikya Kerala (United Kerala), for the formation of the state of Kerala gave an impetus to the reorganisation of the state on a linguistic basis. To honour the event, every year, on November 1, the state observes Kerala Formation Day, also referred to as Kerala Piravi. Check out our latest collection of Kerala Piravi 2020 greetings, HD images, messages, Kerala Day wishes and more to celebrate the state’s formation day.

Kerala Piravi 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing Every Resident of the Gods Own Country a Very Happy Kerala Piravi.

Kerala Piravi 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Place That Is Known for Flawless and Dazzling Shorelines. A Land With the Appeal of Captivating Works of Art. A Land Favoured With the Unstoppable Force of Life. A Land Called God’s Very Own Nation Kerala. Cheerful Kerala Piravi

Kerala Piravi 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ente Keralam… Ethra Sundaram. Wishing You the Greetings of Kerala Piravi Day.

Kerala Piravi 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Our Life Is Full of Colors, I Hope This Nov 1st Will Add More Colors to Your Life. Happy Kerala Formation Day!

Kerala Piravi 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To Remind the Beautiful Memories and Colourful Dreams of the Past, Here Comes Another Year of Kerala Piravi.

