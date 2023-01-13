Happy Lohri 2023! Lohri, also known as Lohadi or Lal Loi, is a popular harvest festival that is celebrated primarily in the Northern states of India. The harvest festival is celebrated especially in the states of Punjab and Haryana by people of the Sikh community. Lohri falls a day before Makar Sankranti. In 2023, Lohri will be celebrated on Saturday, January 14 and Makar Sankranti on Sunday, January 15, 2023. According to Drik Panchang, the Lohri festival is on January 14, and the Lohri Sankranti tithi will be at 8:57 pm. As we gear to celebrate the auspicious festival of Lohri, we at LatestLY have compiled a set of the best Lohri 2023 Wishes in Punjabi, Lohri Greetings in Punjabi, Lohri Images, Lohri HD wallpapers, Lohri 2023 WhatsApp messages, Lohri 2023 Quotes in Punjabi that you can send to your family, friends, and relatives. Is Lohri 2023 on January 13 or 14? Know Lohri Date, Legend of Dulla Bhatti, Significance and Celebrations Related to Punjabi Harvest Festival.

Lohri is the harvest festival that marks the passing of the winter solstice. This means the harvest festival marks the end of winter and is observed the night before Maghi, also known as Makar Sankranti. On this day, people light a fire outside their homes and do a Parikrama around it. They also harvest the crops and offer bhog made using the same to the fire and express gratitude to Sun God for the good yield. Scroll down to download and share Lohri 2023 Images, Lohri Quotes, and Lohri WhatsApp messages and sayings in Punjabi with your loved ones on this joyous occasion. Lohri 2023 Wishes and HD Images: Share Lal Loi WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Harvest Festival of Punjab.

The festival is celebrated by lighting bonfires, feasting with family and friends, dancing, and collecting gifts. Wishing all of you a very Happy Lohri 2023!

