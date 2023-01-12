Lohri, also known as Lohadi or Lal Loi, is an auspicious festival that is celebrated by the people of Haryana and Punjab with great fanfare. Lohri is celebrated a night before Maghi, also known as Makar Sankranti. This year, Lohri will be celebrated on Saturday, January 14, and Makar Sankranti on Sunday, January 15, 2023. According to Drik Panchang, the Lohri festival is on January 14, and the Lohri Sankranti tithi will be at 8:57 pm. People on this day share Happy Lohri 2023 greetings and images, Lal Loi WhatsApp messages and Lohadi images and HD wallpapers with their loved ones. You will find the latest Lohri 2023 wishes, Happy Lohri 2023 images, Happy Lohri 2023 greetings, Lohri quotes and WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers, sweet festival wishes and greetings to celebrate the day!

On this day, people light a fire outside their homes in open spaces and do a Parikrama around it. They also harvest the crops, offer Bhog made using the same to the fire, and are thankful for the good yield. Lohri falls in the month of Paush, marks the end of winter, and is a traditional welcome of longer days. The festival's ancient significance is related to its being a winter crop season celebration and linked to the Punjab region. Share these Happy Lohri 2023 greetings and images, Lal Loi WhatsApp messages and Lohadi images and HD wallpapers with family and friends. From Sarson Ka Saag and Makki Ki Roti to Gur Ka Halwa; 5 Dishes You Must Try on Lohri.

Lohri 2023 Greetings and Images

Happy Lohri 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Greeting Reads: Let the Festival of Harvest Brighten Your Life With Prosperity and Success. May You Be Blessed With Soaring Happiness and Wonderful Celebrations.

Happy Lohri 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Greeting Reads: On the Joyous Night of Celebrations, Let There Be Lots of Happiness, Joy and Excitement. Wishing a Warm, Happy Lohri to the World’s Best Family, Who Is My Strength.

Happy Lohri 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Greeting Reads: Make This Festival Merrier and Happier With Lots of Enjoyment, Dance and Music. May There Be Lots of Celebrations on This Occasion. Happy Lohri! Warmest Greetings to You and Your Family on the Festive Occasion of Lohri.

Happy Lohri 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Greeting Reads: Let Us Pray for Happiness, Success and Brightness in Life. Wishing You a Happy Lohri and Fun Celebrations.

Happy Lohri 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Greeting Reads: May Your Lohri Celebrations Be Full of the Sweetness of Rewari and the Good Taste of Popcorn. Warm Greetings on Lohri to You and Your Loved Ones.

Happy Lohri 2023 GIF

Happy Lohri 2023 GIF (File Image)

Lohri 2023 Greetings: Celebrate the Punjabi Harvest Festival by Sharing Wishes, Messages and Quotes

The festival marks the start of the sun's journey to the northern hemisphere by people in the northern region. Popular folklore links Lohri to the tale of Dulla Bhatti. On the day of Lohri, people light bonfires, feast, dance and collect gifts. The festival is celebrated in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and the Jammu region.

