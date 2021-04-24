Mahavir Jayanti is the celebration of the birth of Mahavir - the twenty-fourth and last Tirthankara of present Avasarpini. Also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, this celebration is observed on the thirteenth day of the bright half of the moon in the month of Chaitra. Mahavir Janma Kalyanak 2021 is on April 25 and is sure to be an important event for followers of Jainism across India. Sharing Mahavir Janma Kalyanak 2021 wishes, Happy Mahavir Jayanti Facebook messages, Mahavir Jayanti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, and Signal Status Pictures, Telegram HD images with family and friends is a common practice.

Mahavir Janma Kalyanak is dedicated to revisiting the teachings of Mahavir and celebrating his life and contributions to Jainism. Mahavir is also known as Vardhaman, which means the one who grows. This is because of the increased prosperity that his kingdom witnessed at the time of his birth. There are various traditional ways that Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated in Jainism. In addition to visiting temples and preparing special delicacies to offer to Mahavir, people also organize processions. The idol of Lord Mahavir is carried around near Jain temples, and people chant stavans during this procession.

People also celebrate this day by meditating, conducting special pujas, and also indulging in charity work. The celebration of Mahavir Janma Kalyanak 2021 will be much more small knit as temples continue to be shut in many places and India continues to battle COVID-19. However, we can still celebrate this day with family and friends by sharing Mahavir Janma Kalyanak 2021 wishes, Happy Mahavir Jayanti messages, Mahavir Jayanti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, and Facebook Status Pictures online.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Pray for Peace and Harmony for All on This Auspicious Day. Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2021!

Mahavir Jayanti 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mahavir Jayanti 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mahavir Jayanti 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Lord Mahavir is known for preaching and priding in Ahimsa, a virtue in Jainism that is extremely important. We hope that these wishes help you in celebrating Mahavir Jayanti 2021 in a safe and secure way. Happy Mahavir Janma Kalyanak 2021!

