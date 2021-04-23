Mahavir Jayanti 2021 will be celebrated on April 25. This festival is observed by Jainism as it commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavir. As per Jain mythology, Lord Mahavir is the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. Lord Mahavir is respected and worshipped by this community on the occasion of Mahavir Janma Kalyanak. The demonstration of an idol of Lord Mahavir is the most important festivity of the festival. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti 2021, we will help you with the date, significance and all that you should know about this important festival for Jain people.

Mahavir Jayanti Date & Significance

Mahavir Jayanti this year will be celebrated on April 25. As per the Gregorian calendar, the holiday occurs either in March or April. According to Jain texts, Mahavir was born on the thirteenth day of the bright half of the moon in the month of Chaitra in the year 599 BCE. Most modern historians consider Kundagram (which is today's Kundalpur in the Champaran district of Bihar) as his birthplace. April 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events.

Mahavir was named 'Vardhaman', meaning "One who grows", because of the increased prosperity in the kingdom at the time of his birth. One of the renowned destinations to visit during the festival is Gomateshwara. During the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, most members of the Jain community engage in some sort of charitable act, prayers, pujas, and vratas.

Many devotees visit temples dedicated to Mahavir to meditate and offer prayers. Jain temples are decorated with flags while the Jains offer food and clothes to the needy. Jainism vehemently opposes animal slaughter and hence donations are made to stop animal killings.

Unfortunately, this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebration of Mahavir Jayanti will be restricted to indoor activities only. Due to the lockdown guidelines in India, religious places are shut. However, you can stay home and worship Lord Mahavir and seek his blessings to keep your family and loved ones safe and healthy. We wish you all a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2021.

