Happy New Year 2021! Yes, we may be a little early on sending out greetings of the oncoming year but aren't we all hopeful of having a great and a better year ahead? So why not starting spreading out positivity and hope already? After a roller coaster of a year 2020, we are eagerly waiting for a new start. So people are already looking for New Year 2021 messages, Happy New Year wishes, HD images, New Year messages with greetings and photos. If you are looking for latest New Year wishes with a dash of hope and positivity for the oncoming year, you have come to the right place. LatestLY gives you a nice collection of HNY 2021 wishes, messages, greetings that you can share along with WhatsApp stickers, Hike stickers, Facebook photos and GIF images. We have also made Christmas card wishes in advance.

End 2020 with gratitude in your heart for all the learning and experiences that got us through this pandemic-year. We all may have some or more bitter memories of this year, but forget and move on with a positive thought that next year will be definitely better. Hope for a better 2021 and start the new beginning by passing along happiness and cheer to your near and dear ones. These Happy New Year 2021 wishes will surely help you to extend your greetings and messages across. Be it via WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, we give you a collection of beautiful, free to download Happy New Year images and photos. New Years' Eve 2020 Funny Memes: From Start of December to New Year Resolutions Netizens Share Hilarious Jokes and Posts Bracing for 2021.

Happy New Year Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy New Year 2021. Hope the Coming Year Brings You Everything Your Heart Desires.

Happy New Year Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Let Hope and Happiness Be by Your Side at All Times Throughout the Year. Happy New Year 2021!

Happy New Year Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: It Is Time to Forget the Past and Celebrate a New Start With Renewed Hope, Happiness and Positivity. Happy New Year 2021!

Happy New Year Messages 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Cheers to the New Year! May 2021 Be an Extraordinary One.

Happy New Year Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Wishing You a Fresh Start With Renewed Energy and Confidence Throughout the New Year. Happy New Year 2021!

Happy New Year GIFs

Happy New Year WhatsApp Stickers

Sending messages have become more fun, thanks to the stickers by WhatsApp and other messaging apps. All Android phone users can visit the Playstore app or click here to download Happy New Year 2021 WhatsApp stickers. These animated stickers will help you to send your messages along with the above Happy New Year 2021 images and wishes. Share the joy of this holiday season with these beautiful messages and quotes and help them mark the new beginnings with a big smile. Wishing all readers, Happy and a Positive New Year 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).