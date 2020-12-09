Christmas is just a few weeks away and it's time to send out greeting cards. Christmas Card Day is celebrated on December 9. Now, people take the opportunity to send Christmas cards to their near and dear ones. People write 'Merry Christmas' and messages wishing their loved ones a great life in the cards. They also write their fond memories with the person while wishing them a great future ahead. On Christmas Card Day 2020, we bring to you messages and greetings to send your friends and family. Send these thoughtful wishes and greet them on the festive occasion. Christmas 2020 Zoom Backgrounds: Here's How to Customize Your Appearance During Virtual Xmas Celebrations With These Beautiful Holiday Season Images.

You can also send handmade cards this holiday season and make it a little more special for your loved ones. On this Christmas Card Day, you can make these cards at home and write these thoughtful messages. You can make these seasonal cards in designs you loved the most. Considering it is the holiday season, you can also add snowflakes, baubles, Christmas trees, and pictures of the snowman. Here are messages to add on the Christmas Cards this festive season. Christmas Tree 2020 Decoration Ideas for Kids: Simple Red & Gold Decor Ideas to Get You in the Holiday Spirit (Watch Videos)

Christmas Message: “Peace and Joy to You and Yours This Christmas Season.”

Christmas Greetings: “Wishing You a Very Merry Christmas and the Chance to Do Lots More Fishing in the New Year!”

Merry Christmas Message Reads: “Thinking Warmly of Each of You and Wishing Your Family an Extra Measure of Comfort, Joy and Hope This Christmas.”

Merry Christmas Greetings Reads: “Have Your Best Christmas Ever!”

Christmas Message Reads: “Merry Christmas With Lots of Love.”

Christmas Card Day honours its inventor on December 9. The first commercial Christmas card had the photo of a family raising a toast, illustrated by John Callcott Horsley. It was sent in 1843 and were commissioned in London, United Kingdom by Sir Henry Cole. Lithograph firm Prang and Mayer started selling their whimsical Christmas cards featuring children or cartoon animals, across the pond to America in 1874. By 1880, millions of cards were made and sold.

