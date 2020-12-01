All year long, we have waited for this disaster of a year to end. In 2020, we have seen enough and still face the risk of the Coronavirus pandemic. Finally, we have reached the last month of the year as December begins today. While some make their hopeful wishes for a great and happy month ahead, others are ready to make their plans for the New Years' Eve 2020. And with the start of a New Year comes the time to make New Year Resolutions. With the slight excitement kicking in for a new year beginning, there are funny memes and jokes to express it! Right with the start of December, we have some hilarious posts and jokes on 2021. With 2020 being so wild, people are definitely want to be more hopeful for the next year.

We are just 31 days away from starting a new calendar year, 30 if we leave today out. And a lot of us have hopes pinned on the New Year being a better beginning. While 2020 started well, by February-March the world faced a pandemic, a battle against COVID-19 that continues. We have wrapped ourselves in the new normal of wearing masks, social distancing, working from home and staying in. So there are a lot of plans to be executed better for 2021 which makes everyone eager to look ahead. The planning for New Years' Eve and the oncoming new year 2021 energy has been shared in the form of memes and jokes online. Year 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: From Alien Invasion To Thanos, Hilarious Posts to LOL at While the Year Continues to Play Jumanji!

Check Funny Memes on New Years' Eve:

What If...?

What if the coronavirus mutates in 2021 saying new year new me. — star (@wordsindisguise) November 29, 2020

Nope. Not Ready For This

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @trendymemesmerch

Oh Yes.

I ain’t seen no “2021 is gonna be my year” posts yet 🤣🤣 y’all scared ain’t it? — BIG ZOENA (@Zoena1k) November 23, 2020

Fixing Fail

me tryna fix my life before new year comes pic.twitter.com/EGBQ6lUYFv — keane. (@itsameeekirk) December 1, 2020

Working on New Year Resolutions Like...

Me making a list of my 2021 New Year resolutions https://t.co/NZfOx22zBh — King in the South 🇳🇬 (@Oliseh_King) November 29, 2020

Weight Loss Has to be On The List

New Year's resolutions are coming pic.twitter.com/ueKj20WbLd — sweet talker walker (@karinacocina) November 29, 2020

Yes, Please

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Faith (@haileyfaith352)

Time for Happy New Year Forwards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aham Sarcastic (@aham_sarcastic)

HAHAHA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Concerned (@emma_concerned)

Everyone has had a tough 2020 so we hope these jokes have at least got a smile on your faces. Instead of the Happy New Year messages, send out these memes and jokes as your wishes to your friends or meme partners. Let's see what the last month of December has in store for us.

