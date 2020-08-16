Happy Parsi New Year 2020 Images and Wallpapers: It is that time of the year where the people of Parsi community celebrate their New Year amidst spectacular celebrations and many traditions. This year, the Parsi New Year, also popularly known as Nowruz, will be observed on August 16, i.e. Sunday. The festive event of Parsi New Year marks the beginning of the new Iranian calendar. It is not only the Parsi community that celebrates the occasion of Nowruz, but also Zoroastrians, Bahais, and Muslims as well. They convey their wishes and regards by sending across popular Parsi New Year 2020 images and wallpapers to their loved ones on this holy day. Parsi New Year 2020 Images And HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Nowruz Mubarak Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers And GIF Greetings to Celebrate the Festival.

People can share across this best collection of 2020 Parsi New Year HD images and wallpapers via picture messages. If you want to delight your friends, family, relatives, etc. with Navroz 2020 GIFs and videos, then all you need to do is to download these amazing HD greetings on your phone. You need to convert these Parsi New Year greetings and wishes into GIFs and videos and then can upload it on Roposso, Chingari, and Instagram Reels. Another quick way to wish your dear ones is through WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which have become too popular. Happy Parsi New Year 2020 Wishes & Nowruz HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIF Greetings And SMS to Celebrate Navroz.

Parsi New Year 2020 Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Lights Be the Harbinger of Joy and Prosperity. As the Holy Occasion of Pateti Is Here And The Atmosphere Is Filled With the Spirit of Mirth and Love. Best Wishes on Parsi New Year 2020.

Happy Parsi New Year 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord Almighty Bless You on This Auspicious Day and Empower You With Courage Throughout the Year. Wishing You a Very Happy Parsi New Year 2020

Parsi New Year 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May love, bravery, wisdom, contentment, health, patience, cleanliness be by your side. Happy Navroz!

Happy Parsi New Year (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending lots of love and warm wishes on the occasion of Navroz to you. May you find happiness and peace, success and prosperity in life.

Happy Navroz GIF!

Watch Video of Parsi New Year 2020 Messages:

Happy Nowruz WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp has eased the way we communicate by introducing stickers. For every festival, there are special Parsi New Year stickers available for free download. Android phone users can either visit the Play Store app, or click here to download Parsi New Year WhatsApp stickers. We hope you would love sharing these most popular and best Parsi New Year 2020 images and wallpapers with your loved ones on this special day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2020 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).