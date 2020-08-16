Parsi New Year, also known as ‘Navroz’ is celebrated by the Paris community. Parsi New Year 2020 falls on August 16, i.e. Sunday, in India. The observance is celebrated with grand festivities. People wish each other by seeing wishes and messages. As Parsi New Year 2020 approaches, we bring you Navroz HD Images and Wallpaper for free download online. It also includes wishes and greetings to celebrate the festival. Send these beautiful Navroze photos and greet them on the occasion. It also includes Navroz WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings to celebrate the occasion. Happy Parsi New Year 2020 Wishes & Nowruz HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIF Greetings And SMS to Celebrate Navroz.

One can also share these Parsi New Year 2020 wishes via text messages, picture messages, and SMSes. People who are looking to be more creative with their wishes, but all you need to do is download these Parsi New Year HD greetings and convert them into beautiful GIFs and videos. You can download these amazing Parsi New Year 2020 videos on Roposso, Chingari, and Instagram Reels as well. There are new and creative stickers available on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which are quite popular too. Parsi New Year 2020: Know The Difference Between Pateti And Nowruz, Send Traditional Wishes and Greetings and Learn More About the Festival.

If you are looking for new and fresh collection of Parsi New Year 2020 wishes and greetings, then look no further, as we have it covered for you.

Parsi New Year Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: In Every Breath You Take, in Every Moment You Smile, in Every Prayer to Make to God. May the Almighty Fulfill Them All. Have a Year Filled With Joy and Warmth. Happy Parsi New Year!

Parsi New Year 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: May Happiness Knock You Door at the Earliest and Leave the Latest With a Gift That You Will Always Treasure. Have a Blessed Parsi New Year.

Navroz GIF Greetings!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Each Day of the Coming Year Be Vibrant, and Also Bring Many Reasons to Celebrate. Happy Parsi New Year!

Happy Parsi New Year 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s a Day of Rejoicing and Bliss, It’s a Day of Blessing and Peace, It’s a Day to Reflect and Ponder, It’s a Day to Celebrate Together! Happy Parsi New Year!

Parsi New Year 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)



Happy Parsi New Year Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: All Things Bright and Beautiful, All Things Good and True, All Things Fine and Wonderful — All These My Wishes for You on This Day and Always. Happy Parsi New Year 2020

How to Download Navroz WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used app, people use the medium to send festive wishes. You can also download Navroz WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. As August 16 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you and your family a very ‘Happy Parsi New Year 2020’. We hope you would love sharing this most popular collection of Parsi New Year, or Nowruz, greetings with your loved ones on this auspicious occasion.

