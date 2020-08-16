Parsi New year is also called as Navroz and is celebrated in the month of August. Parsi New Year 2020 falls on August 16. In Persian language, Nav means New and Roz means day hence Navroz literally translates to New Day. Popularly called Pateti, this celebration often includes preparing delicious delicacies, visiting the Parsi Fire temple and getting together with family and loved ones. People also enjoy sharing Happy Nowruz 2020 wishes, Parsi New Year 2020 messages, Pateti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Navroz Facebook Status Pictures to bring in this new beginning. In this article, we bring you Happy Parsi New Year 2020 wishes, Nowruz HD images, Facebook messages, quotes, SMS templates, GIFs and photos to share Navroz Mubarak greetings.

While Navroz is celebrated around the globe on 21st March, on Summer Solstice, the Indian Subcontinent celebrates it after 200 days. This is because in Indian Subcontinent the Shahenshahi Calendar is followed which does not take into account leap years. This is the reason that the date of Nowroz 2020 celebration will be on August 16. The Persian King named Jamshed is credited for creating the Shahenshahi Calendar which is also known as the Persian Calendar. This is the reason Navroz is also called Jamshed-i-Navroz.

It is also believed that Jamshed has saved the world from a winter which could have killed the entire population. Jamshed rose to the heavens on the shoulders of the demons, shining brighter than the sun and giving birth to a new day, hence the name. As we prepare to celebrate Navroz 2020, here are Happy Nowroz 2020 wishes, Parsi New Year 2020 messages, Pateti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Navroz Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends and family.

Happy Parsi New Year 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: In Every Breath You Take, in Every Moment You Smile, in Every Prayer to Make to God. May the Almighty Fulfill Them All. Have a Year Filled With Joy and Warmth. Happy Parsi New Year!

Happy Parsi New Year 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Happiness Knock You Door at the Earliest and Leave the Latest With a Gift That You Will Always Treasure. Have a Blessed Parsi New Year

Happy Parsi New Year Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s a Day of Rejoicing and Bliss, It’s a Day of Blessing and Peace, It’s a Day to Reflect and Ponder, It’s a Day to Celebrate Together! Happy Parsi New Year!

Happy Parsi New Year Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Each Day of the Coming Year Be Vibrant, and Also Bring Many Reasons to Celebrate. Happy Parsi New Year!

Navroz Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: All Things Bright and Beautiful, All Things Good and True, All Things Fine and Wonderful — All These My Wishes for You on This Day and Always. Happy Parsi New Year 2020

How to Download Parsi New Year 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used app, people use the medium to send festive wishes. You can also download Navroz WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones.

Watch Video: Parsi New Year 2020 Wishes

Navroz is a day to celebrate and for cleansing oneself from evil thoughts or deeds and to feel remorse for one's mistakes. People cleanse themselves internally as well as externally. External cleanliness includes getting rid of one’s unwanted possessions and belongings. In addition to this, people also enjoy preparing delicious and scrumptious Parsi meals and enjoying some quality time with their family and loved ones. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Nowruz 2020!

