Parsi New Year 2020 Wishes: The Parsi New Year, also popularly known as ‘Navroz’ or ‘Nowruz’, is here, and people are quite exhilarated to celebrate the annual event. This year, the Parsi New Year will be observed on August 16, in India. The Parsi community observe the event with even grand festivities. They convey their regards in the form of Parsi New Year wishes and greetings to their loved ones on this auspicious day. So, we bring to you the most popular collection of Happy Parsi New Year 2020 wishes, HD Images, Nowruz Mubarak Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIF Messages, Instagram Stories And SMS to send on the occasion. Happy Parsi New Year 2020 Wishes & Nowruz HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIF Greetings And SMS to Celebrate Navroz.

To make the day even more special for your friends, family, etc. you can share these latest Parsi New Year 2020 wishes and greetings via WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram posts, etc. There are other ways like Snapchat stories, Hike messages, and Telegram messages, which one can use to send Parsi New Year messages. It would be a great gesture on your part to wish your loved ones on this occasion. Parsi New Year 2020: DO NOT Wish 'Pateti Mubarak' to Family & Friends! Learn About History and Significance of Pateti Ahead of Nowruz Celebrations.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Lights Be the Harbinger of Joy and Prosperity. As the Holy Occasion of Pateti Is Here And The Atmosphere Is Filled With the Spirit of Mirth and Love. Best Wishes on Parsi New Year 2020.

Facebook Greetings Read: Here’s Hoping This Festival of Beauty Brings Your Way, Bright Sparkles of Contentment, That Stay With You Through the Days Ahead. Happy Parsi New Year 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: All Things Bright and Beautiful, All Things Good and True, All Things Fine and Wonderful, All These Are Wished for You on This Day and Always. Happy Parsi New Year 2020

Happy Navroz GIF!

GIF Greetings Read: In Every Breath You Take, in Every Moment You Smile, in Every Prayer to Make to God. May the Almighty Fulfill Them All. Have a Year Filled With Joy and Warmth. Happy Parsi New Year!

Facebook Greetings Read: New Year Begins, Let Us Pray, That It Will Be a Year With New Peace, New Happiness, and Abundance of New Friends, God Bless You Throughout the New Year. Happy Parsi New Year 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord Almighty Bless You on This Auspicious Day and Empower You With Courage Throughout the Year. Wishing You a Very Happy Parsi New Year 2020

The Parsi New Year is observed by the Parsi community to celebrate the beginning of the New Year as per the Iranian calendar. The celebrations began more than 2,500 years ago. Not too many people know that it was the Persian King Jamshed who began this tradition of Parsi New Year. The occasion is also known as Jamshed-i-Nouruz. Parsi New Year 2020: Know The Difference Between Pateti And Nowruz, Send Traditional Wishes and Greetings and Learn More About the Festival.

How to Download Navroz WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send wishes and messages. You can also download Navroz WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. We wish you a Happy Navroz!

