Happy Vivah Panchami 2021! The special day is here when Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama and Mata Sita were married. According to legends, on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month, the marriage anniversary of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita is celebrated. The observance of Vivah Panchami is celebrated with great pomp and is also known as Ram Vivah Mahotsav. This year Vivah Panchami i.e. Ram Vivah Mahotsav will be celebrated on December 8, 2021. On this day, people observe a fast and worship Lord Ram and Maa Sita. It is said that if there is any obstacle in someone's marriage, then with Vivah Panchami rituals, the chances of early marriage are increased. Apart from this, worshiping on this day also brings happiness in an already existing married life. On this day, the procession of Ram ji is taken out in many parts including Janakpur and Ayodhya. The marriage of Shri Ram and Sita ji is done in the temples.

Vivah Panchami sees special events organised on Vivah Panchami especially in Ayodhya and Nepal and the celebration of Vivah Panchami is celebrated in a grand manner. Vivah Panchami is said to hold special significance in Hinduism. On this day, along with celebrating the marriage ceremony of Lord Rama and Maa Sita, people also congratulate this festival. You can also wish your loved ones a very Happy Ram Vivah on this auspicious occasion through these wonderful Hindi Messages, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images. To make this day even more special and spread positivity amongst your loved ones you can send Lord Ram, Sita, Vivah Panchami Pics, Vivah Panchami 2021 Wishes, Vivah Panchami 2021 Greetings, Vivah Panchami 2021 Messages, Vivah Panchami 2021 Wallpapers, Vivah Panchami 2021 Wishes, and Vivah Panchami HD Images.

-WISHES-

Soon after Vivah Panchami, the month of Kharmas will start from December 14. It will end after one month later i.e. on January 14, 2022. There will be no auspicious work like marriage, grihpravesh or even shaving during this period. It is believed that the speed of Sun God slows down during this month because of which no auspicious work is successful.

Happy Vivah Panchami!

Vivah Panchami 2021 (File Image)

Vivah Panchami 2021 Greetings

Vivah-Panchami greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Special Messages For Vivah Panchami 2021

Vivah-Panchami in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Amazing Wallpapers and Pics for the Festival

Happy Vivah Panchami (Photo Credits: Flickr and File Image)

Vivah Panchami 2021 Wishes and Greetings

Vivah-Panchami in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Images for Vivah Panchami

Vivah Panchami Images (Photo Credits: Flickr and File Image)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2021 07:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).