Maha Shivratri or the 'Great Night of Shiva' is the annual observance that is celebrated with great pomp and gusto by Hindus. The festival is referred to as Herath which means 'Hararatri' the 'night of Hara' in Jammu and Kashmir which is celebrated for three days. Herath is the most prominent festival of Kashmiri pandits which is celebrated on trayodashi or the thirteenth of the dark half of the month of Phalguna i.e between February and March and not on Chaturdashi or fourteenth as in the rest of the country. This year Herath will be marked on 1 March. People believe that on the day of Herath, Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati. Maha Shivratri 2022 Dos And Don’ts: From Vrat Rituals & Bhog to Mahamrityunjaya Mantra & Temple Visits, Auspicious Things to Do for Good Luck by Pleasing Lord Shiva.

Herath Festival - Rituals And Traditions

The Herath Shivratri rituals consist of Vatuk puja, Shivratri feast, and Herath kharch. Vatuk puja is derived from the term 'Vatuk Dev', or Lord Shiva's celibate form. For the puja, two large vessels representing Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati adorned with a flower garland, filled with walnuts, and covered in a super-fine sheet of silver are worshipped by the devotees. Along with this several small pots symbolising other deities with 'Om'written on them are also placed with the main utensils. The puja begins with an invocation of Lord Ganesha, along with purifying vessels of other deities, and culminates with an aarti. Maha Shivratri 2022: From Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to Baba Bhootnath Mandir in Mandi, 5 Best Places To Visit and Celebrate Lord Shiva Festival.

Significance Of Hearth Celebration

During the celebration of Herath, food plays an important role. Shivratri feasts are all about delicious Kashmiri cuisines that are made up of walnuts and tumul czhut or rice chapati. The food is then distributed in the form of Prasad for a week. Also, the women of the house, as a custom, visit their parents' house and return with money to their in-laws. After the feast as a part of Herath kharch tradition, the head of the family gives money to young children and newlywed couples. The khrach is known as 'Shivratri earnings' and is used to buy new clothes and sweets. At the same time, after completion of the Puja Vidhi, Kashmiri Pandits greet each other and fulfill the Shivaratri festival.

