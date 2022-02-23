Happy Maha Shivratri 2022! Mahashivratri is one of the biggest festivals amongst the Hindus. According to Panchang (Purnimant Panchang), Mahashivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of Falgun month. According to both Purnimant and Amavasyant almanacs, Mahashivratri falls on the same day, hence the date of the festival remains the same according to the English calendar as well. On this day, Shiva-devotees perform prayers, fasting and night-jaagran by offering Bel leaves, bhang and shatura to the Shivling in Shiva temples. When is Maha Shivratri 2022? Know Date, Shivaratri Puja Timings, Rituals, Significance And Everything About The Auspicious Lord Shiva Festival.

Mahashivratri Shubh Muhurat

The prayers of the first Pahar will take place from 06.21 pm to 09.27 pm on March 1. The prayers of the second Pahar will take place from 09.27 pm to 12.33 pm on March 1. The prayers of the fourth watch will take place from 03:39 am to 06.45 am on March 2.

Maha Shivratri Dos:

Fasting should be observed on the day of Mahashivratri.

After getting up early in the morning and taking bath, clean clothes should be worn.

In the auspicious time, go to the temple and offer water and milk to Mahadev.

'Om Namah Shivaya' should be chanted on the day of Mahashivratri.

On this day, people fasting should not consume food grains.

Do not eat any food on this day. Therefore, if you are not fasting nirjala, then you can consume only milk and bananas. And if possible, eat only fruits for the whole day. If you are not able to, then you can have food only one time. Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes in Hindi & Bholenath Images for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Send to Family & Friends.

Maha Shivratri Don’ts:

Meat and alcohol should not be consumed on the day of Mahashivratri and one should not sleep till late at night.

On the day of Mahashivratri, one should not eat food made of pulses, rice or wheat.

According to astrologers, black clothes should not be worn on the day of Mahashivratri.

Do not get into a fight or use abuses.

On this day, it is considered extremely auspicious to chant Mahamrityunjaya Mantra to protect from evil on Maha Shivratri. It is said that chanting of Mahamrityunjaya Mantra keeps you away from every difficulty. Mahamrityunjaya Mantra goes as "Om Bhoorbhuvah Swaha, Om Tryambakan Yajaamahe, Sugandhin Pushtivardhanam Urvaarukamiv Bandhanaan Mrtyormuksheey Maamrtaat, Om sv: bhuv: bhoo: om sa: joon haun om."

