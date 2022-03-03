When the peach trees start to blossom, and early flowers cover the earth, it’s time for Hinamatsuri in Japan, also known as Doll’s Day or Girl’s day. It is celebrated on 3rd March. Japan Doll's Festival or Hinamatsuri 2022: Date, Customs And Significance Of Celebrating The Japanese Girl’s Day Festival.

There are five seasonal festivals in Japan, and Hinamatsuri is considered one. These festivals are believed to be formed under the influence of Chinese philosophy. This festival celebrates young daughters by praying for their happiness and a good future. Girls throw parties with other girls nowadays in Japan to celebrate Hinamatsuri. In Japan, this festival has a very auspicious significance. Here are seven things to know about this festival: Peach Blossom Day 2022: Know Date, History, Significance and Symbolism of Peach Tree To Celebrate the Special Festival of China.

1. History

The festival dates back to the Heian Period (794–1185 AD), when families would put paper dolls on a boat and push them away down the river all over the country, as they believed the dolls would carry evil spirits and diseases away with them. Later, people started displaying Hina dolls in their homes during the Edo Period (1603-1868 AD).

2. Hina Dolls

Hina dolls are costly, often passed down from mother to daughter. They symbolise a Heian Period imperial family. According to the traditional arrangement, the two most important dolls in the set are the Emperor and the Empress, which sit on the top tier of a platform covered with a red carpet. There can be upto six tiers with various dolls and ornaments.

3. Katsuura Big Hina Matsuri

One of the highlights of this festival is the Katsuura Big Hina Matsuri festival, which draws in tourists to see thousands of Hina dolls displayed on the steps of the Tomisaki Shrine.

4. FOOD

Like any other Japanese festival, Hina Matsuri has its special food items. The most noteworthy are:

Chirashizushi (a type of sushi).

Hamaguri ushio-jiru ( a clear clam soup).

Hina Arare (sweet colourful rice crackers).

Amazake (fermented rice beverage).

Sakura mochi (a dessert, a pink-coloured rice cake).

5. Doll Floating

Doll floating, or Nagashi Bina, is still observed in some parts of Japan, during which people put dolls made from paper into the river, which are later collected and burned to ward off bad luck.

6. Tsurushi Bina

Some people hang small handmade dolls from the ceiling using silk strings called Tsurushi Bina. These hanging decorations are colourful and eye-catching.

7. Peach Blossom Festival

The festival is commemorated on 3rd March when peach blossoms start. Many people use them to decorate their houses, so the celebration is also called Momo no Sekku (Peach blossom festival).

