Japan Dolls Festival is also known as Hinamatsuri, Girl's Day, or Doll's Day which takes place every year on March 3. The festival mainly celebrates female children and is dedicated to their health, success, and growth. The festival is majorly referred to as Hinamatsuri, wherein Hina is the special doll for the occasion and Matsuri is the Japanese term for festival or holiday. As per the Chinese Calendar, there are five seasonal festivals that are observed on the first day of the first month, the third day of the third month, and so on. Hinamatsuri is celebrated as one of the five seasonal festivals, also known as sekku. Moreover, according to the Lunar Calendar, the peach trees blossom at the beginning of the third month i.e during March. Thence, March 3 is also called momo no sekku in Japanese, or the peach festival. Peach Blossom Day 2022: Know Date, History, Significance and Symbolism of Peach Tree To Celebrate the Special Festival of China.

Hinamatsuri Customs And Traditions

The origin of the Hinamatsuri is 1,000 years old that started from Japan's Heian period. During that time customary dishes and cuisines were prepared to celebrate the March sekku. During Hinamatsuri, ornamental dolls are arranged in 5 to 7 tiers covered with red carpet. The attire of the Hina dolls is inspired by the Heian period. The outfit is just like the traditional court attire of the Emperor, Empress, musicians, and attendees of the royal courtroom. The intricately crafted dolls are displayed in many hotels and exhibitions during Girl's Day. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Maha Shivratri, Holi, International Women's Day; Here's List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

Significance Of Japan Dolls Festival

Hina dolls are gifted to young girls by their grandparents on Dolls Day. However, once the festival is finished, tradition dictates that Hina dolls and decorations should be quickly packed away, as it is believed that leaving them out too long will harm a daughter’s chances of marriage.

Watch How Hina Dolls Are Prepared And Decorated

During the doll festival, Japanese families also cook traditional delicacies like Ushio-jiru, Hishi-mochi, and Shirozake. Traditionally, sprigs of peach blossoms are displayed along with dolls at different gatherings on Hinamatsuri. Young girls will celebrate Hina Matsuri by having a party with lots of special foods like rice cakes and non-alcoholic sweets.

