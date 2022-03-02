Peach Blossom Day is a special observance that is marked on March 3 every year in Hunan China. The peach tree bloom in the early spring with pink or red peach flowers. Peach flowers are native to China and have been cultivated there for over 2500 years. Peach Blossom Day is observed to celebrate women. The peach flowers can be described by attributes like sweet, beautiful, dainty, delicate, and pleasant fragrance. All these are similar to feminine traits. At times people often say 'peach blossom' to their female partner as a form of love. Peach trees blossoms in the month of March and April in Japan and China. Note that the Peach Blossom Day and Japan’s Hinamatsuri or Doll Festival are different but they run on similar lines in the month of March and April. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's a List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

Peach Blossom Day History

Historians and archeologists think that the Chinese particularly revered the flowers of the peach tree, as peach blossoms were a part of most major celebrations. The origin of Peach Blossom Day is also traced directly back to Japan. During the same period when peach blossoms, Japan celebrated the Doll festival, dedicated to all the pretty women. Therefore, it can be said that likewise, Peach Blossom Day is an opportunity to honour all the women and girls.

Peach Blossom Day Significance

In Chinese culture, different parts of the Peachtree have distinct symbolism. The wood from the tree is said to ward off evil, and ancient warriors crafted weapons from it. In China, the peach tree holds numerous mystical properties like longevity, abundance, protection, good luck, fertility, and most importantly feminine traits. The cultural significance of the flower made has made it a crucial part of China. To celebrate Peach Blossom Day, you can gift a peach blossom or figurine with peach flowers adorned on them or you can even make a special peach blossom flavoured dish for your favourite woman.

