Hiroshima Day is observed on August 6. It is a day when an atomic bomb was dropped in the Japanese city of Hiroshima. This day is observed as a remembrance of the first atomic bombing of the world by the United States. The incident took place during World War II when the US detonated two nuclear weapons over Hiroshima and Nagasaki with the United Kingdom's consent, which was as per the Quebec Agreement.

On August 6, 1945, first bomb, known as "Little Boy", was dropped in Hiroshima and three days later the second bomb, called as "Fat Man", was dropped in Nagasaki on August 9, 1945. The bombing in Hiroshima killed a quarter of a million people, while the bomb which was dropped on Nagasaki killed over 2,00,000. The bombs also had afterward effects as people suffered horrible burns and radiation sickness. Hiroshima Day 2020: Facts About The Atomic Bombing in Hiroshima and Nagasaki That Unleashed a Catastrophe in Japan.

As a result, Emperor of Japan Hirohito declared unconditional surrender in World War II in radio on August 15. While Japan has overcome the crisis majorly, they yet face the outcomes even today. The radiation emitted during blast caused terrible damage to human bodies leaving people maimed for generations.

Following the terrible catastrophe, atomic bombs have never been used in any country by another. Several peaceful ceremonies are planned on this day. Thousands of people also visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, to remember the first atomic attack.

