Holi, known as the "Festival of Colours," is one of India’s most vibrant and joyous celebrations. Held annually, it marks the arrival of spring, symbolising the victory of good over evil, unity, and the celebration of life. Holi 2025 date in India falls on Friday, March 14. Holika Dahan or Choti Holi will take place on the eve of Holi, i.e., Thursday, March 13. The festival is famous for its lively spirit, where people throw colourful powders at each other, sing, dance, and come together in joyous harmony. But what is the legend behind this widely celebrated festival? Holi 2025 Full Calendar With Dates of Choti Holi, Holika Dahan and Dhuleti: Know Shubh Muhurat, Rituals and Celebrations Across India.

Holi Mythological Origins

The most popular legend associated with Holi comes from Hindu mythology and revolves around the demon king Hiranyakashipu and his son, Prahlad. Hiranyakashipu was a powerful king who considered himself immortal and demanded that everyone worship him. However, his son Prahlad, a devout follower of Lord Vishnu, refused to bow to his father and instead worshipped the god. Enraged by his son's defiance, Hiranyakashipu ordered various attempts on Prahlad’s life, all of which were miraculously thwarted by Lord Vishnu.

The most famous part of this legend involves Holika, the king’s sister, who was immune to fire. She sat with Prahlad on a pyre, planning to burn him alive. However, due to her evil intentions, the fire consumed Holika while Prahlad was saved. This event symbolises the triumph of good over evil, and the burning of Holika’s effigy during Holi commemorates this victory.

The Arrival of Spring

In addition to its mythological roots, Holi also signifies the arrival of spring and the end of winter. The season change represents renewal, rejuvenation, and new beginnings. The festival is seen as a time for letting go of past grievances and starting fresh, making it a celebration of love, harmony, and the joy of life.

Celebrating Unity and Joy

Holi is not only about colourful powders and festivities; it’s a celebration of unity. During the festival, people from all walks of life come together to share food, dance, and celebrate. It transcends social boundaries and strengthens bonds between friends, families, and communities.

Holi is much more than just a colourful celebration. Rooted in mythological stories and marking the arrival of spring, the "Festival of Colours" reminds us to celebrate the triumph of good over evil, embrace unity, and rejoice in the beauty of life.

