Holi, known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most anticipated Hindu celebrations, marking the arrival of spring, a time of renewal, prosperity, and joy. This vibrant festival celebrates not only the season's beauty but also the victory of good over evil and the enduring spirit of community. Holi is deeply rooted in ancient mythology, such as the story of Prahlad and Holika, symbolizing faith and the triumph of goodness. Additionally, it honours the divine love between Radha and Krishna, highlighting devotion through playfulness and joy. Below, find the full calendar of Holi 2025 with dates of Choti Holi, Holika Dahan, Dhuleti, Shubh Muhurat, rituals and celebrations across India. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know the Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

The joyous festival of Holi transcends religious and social boundaries, bringing together people from all walks of life. It encourages forgiveness, community bonding, and celebration, creating an atmosphere of shared happiness. Holi is a reflection of the colourful nature of Indian life, a time when individuals come together with open hearts and celebrate with enthusiasm.

Holi 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Holi 2025 will be observed with great festivities, aligning with the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Phalguna. The specific dates for the two-day celebration are March 13 and March 14, 2025. The timings for the celebrations are based on the auspicious lunar calendar, adding an extra layer of tradition and significance to the festival. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

Holika Dahan (Chhoti Holi): Thursday, March 13, 2025

Start: 6:57 PM

6:57 PM End: 10:22 PM

The Holika Dahan ceremony symbolises the burning away of evil, with people lighting bonfires to mark the occasion.

Holi (Dhuleti): Friday, March 14, 2025

Start: 11:26 PM (on March 13)

11:26 PM (on March 13) End: 12:27 AM (on March 14)

The second day, also called Dhuleti or Rangwali Holi, is celebrated with joy and excitement as people throw colours at one another, dance, sing, and indulge in festive foods.

What Is Dhuleti (Rangwali Holi)?

In some parts of India, particularly in Gujarat and Maharashtra, Holi is also referred to as Dhuleti. Celebrated on the day after the main festival, this day is dedicated to playing with vibrant colours. People cover themselves in coloured powders, dance to lively music, and share sweet treats, creating a festive and communal atmosphere that symbolizes the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

Celebrating Holi Across India

While Holi is celebrated widely across the country, it takes on unique traditions depending on the region:

North India (Mathura and Vrindavan):

The birthplace of Lord Krishna, these cities host some of the most energetic and famous Holi celebrations. One of the most well-known events is Lathmar Holi, where women playfully strike men with sticks, embodying the lively spirit of the festival.

West India (Rajasthan and Gujarat):

In Rajasthan, Holi celebrations include royal processions and traditional folk dances, while Gujarat is known for its matki phod ritual, where men form human pyramids to break pots filled with buttermilk.

East India (West Bengal and Odisha):

In West Bengal, Holi is celebrated as Dol Jatra, where idols of Radha and Krishna are swung on decorated swings, and people engage in singing, dancing, and playing with colours.

South India (Karnataka and Tamil Nadu):

While Holi is not as widely celebrated in the South, it is still observed by some communities with traditional music, dance, and the exchange of sweets. The focus here is often more on religious rituals and temple worship.

Holi remains a festival of unity, harmony, and joy, transcending cultural and regional differences to bring people together in celebration of the colourful beauty of life.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2025 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).