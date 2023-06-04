Whit Monday, also known as Pentecost Monday or Monday of the Holy Spirit, is the holiday celebrated the day after Pentecost. It is a moveable feast in the Christian liturgical calendar. This is the end of a 3-day joyous religious celebration. Whit Monday gets its English name from "Whitsunday", an English name for Pentecost, one of the three baptismal seasons. This year, Holy Spirit Monday or Whit Monday, will be celebrated on Monday, June 5. In the Catholic Church, it is the Memorial of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church, marking the resumption of Ordinary Time. It is moveable because it is determined by the date of Easter. As Holy Spirit Monday 2023 approaches, here’s all you need to know about Holy Spirit Monday 2023 date, significance and celebrations of the Christian feast. Trinity Sunday 2023 Date and Significance: Everything To Know About the Celebrations of the Feast of the Holy Trinity.

Holy Spirit Monday 2023 Date

Holy Spirit Monday 2023 or Whit Monday 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, June 5.

Holy Spirit Monday Significance

Whit Monday is known as ‘Monday of the Holy Spirit’ or ‘Day of the Holy Spirit’ in the Eastern Orthodox Church. It is the first day of the feast of Pentecost, which is dedicated specifically to the honour of God the Holy Spirit and particularly in commemoration of his descent upon the apostles at Pentecost. On the day of Whit Monday, people recite hymns in churches, and special canons to the Holy Spirit are chanted at Compline and Matins. The day following Whit Monday is known as the Third Day of the Trinity.

