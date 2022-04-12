In Christianity, all the events and instances leading up to Jesus' death by crucifixion and, according to their faith, his resurrection is observed during the Holy Week. The fourth day of the week is marked as Holy Wednesday, which is the last Wednesday before Easter Sunday. Holy Wednesday 2022 falls on the 13th of April. The date is also Spy Wednesday, or Good Wednesday, in Western Christianity and Great and Holy Wednesday in Eastern Christianity. Spy Wednesday's term has a valid reference to Judas's action in Matthew 26: 14-16. Judas Iscariot was one of the twelve apostles of Jesus Christ who was notorious for betraying the Messiah. Later, his name became a symbol for traitors and turncoats throughout history. Which Days During Holy Week 2022 Should You Be Wishing On? Know the Right Way to Extend Greetings & Quotes to Mark the Spiritual Occasion in Christianity.

History And Significance Of Spy Wednesday

The whole story behind Spy Wednesday is based on the Judas breaking Christ's faith. The Holy Wednesday is observed as the "Bargain of Judas" mentioned in the three Synoptic Gospels. It is traditionally thought of as the day Judas Iscariot conspired with the Jewish priests in exchange for a sum of money to betray Jesus. The Gospel of Matthew specifies that Judas received thirty pieces of silver for deceiving God. Judas Iscariot travelled with Jesus and studied under him for three years. The context that Judas betrayed Jesus on a 'Wednesday' gave this day a particular place and name in the Christian calendar.

Holy Wednesday Tradition

On Holy Wednesday, many churches belonging to various Christian denominations observe the 'Tenebrae' service. The Tenebrae service is practised by Western Christianity, which includes gradual extinguishing of candles and a strepitus or loud noise taking place in total darkness near the end of the service. People also read scriptures related to the Passion of Jesus. In the new testament account of Passion Week, after the day of Palm Sunday, the Sanhedrin gathered and plotted to kill Jesus before the feast of Pesach. On the Spy Wednesday before his death, Jesus was in Bethany, in the house of Simon the Leper.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2022 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).