Holy Week is one of the most significant times in the Christian Year when people observe the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The period is also known as "Great and Holy Week" or "Passion Week". This year the Holy Week will begin on Sunday, April 10th and culminate with Easter Sunday on April 17th. The Passion Week is the final week of the Lenten season and the week before Easter Sunday. The dates of Holy Week are defined by the date of Easter Sunday, which is a moveable feast, and thence it is observed on different dates every year. Let's take a look at the significance, the meaning of each day of the Holy Week and when we can exchange greetings with loved ones. Holy Week 2022 Calendar With Full Dates: From Palm Sunday to Good Friday to Easter; Check Schedule, Traditions and Meaning of All the Days of Christian Passion Week.

Palm Sunday

The Holy Week commence from Palm Sunday or Passion Sunday, when Jesus Christ entered Jerusalem as a king and saviour. The day will be celebrated on April 10th this year. People visit churches for seeking blessings, and it is also customary to have a blessing of palm leaves on this day. The day is regarded as an occasion of grief and happiness as the days after the passion Sunday took a sudden turn. You can exchange messages and quotes on Palm Sunday to ensure that your dear ones have a blissful week.

Holy Monday, Holy Tuesday And Holy Wednesday

The following day after Palm Sunday is known as Holy Monday, which will be observed on 11th April 2022. On Holy Monday, Jesus cursed the fig tree, expelled all the merchants from the temple, and countered those who questioned his authority. Some people observe the Holy Tuesday, which will be marked on the 12th of April of this year, as a day when Jesus foresaw his own death. Then comes Holy Wednesday, also referred to as 'Spy Wednesday', when the story of Judas arranging his plan to deceive Jesus with the chief priests is remembered. During these three dates, people send messages related to the sacrifice of Jesus on how it predicted his death.

Maundy Thursday And Good Friday

Maundy Thursday, which will be marked on the 14th of April, 2022, is the day when Jesus celebrated his final Passover with his disciples, which is the final meal or last supper in the Gospel accounts. We don't use the term 'Happy' for sharing messages on Maundy Thursday; instead, people exchange Biblical quotes and HD wallpaper of the Almighty on Holy Wednesday. Similarly, to mark Good Friday, which is observed as the crucifixion day of Jesus and his subsequent death, we don't prefer the word 'Happy'. These two occasions are a time of grief and sadness.

Easter Sunday

The primary Christian observance, Easter Day or Easter Sunday, is the most essential feast day when people celebrate Jesus Christ's resurrection. This year it will be marked on 16th April. Easter Sunday is celebrated as a day of new hope and merriment; you can definitely exchange merry greetings and Happy Easter Day quotes and wishes with your near and dear ones.

