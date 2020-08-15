Independence Day 2020 Wishes: It will be India’s 74th Independence Day this year, on August 15, i.e. Saturday. Every year, India celebrates its long-fought freedom from the British, who ruled the country for more than 200 years. The celebrations are exhilarating and people revel in the festivities like anything. People play patriotic songs played throughout the day, while some send across popular Independence Day 2020 wishes and greetings to their loved ones. If you, too, are searching for the latest collection of Independence Day 2020 messages, then you have arrived the right spot. New Independence Day 2020 Wishes Images in Hindi For Family WhatsApp Groups: Stickers, Quotes, Messages, GIFs, Status and Greetings to Send on 15th August.

People can send these newest Independence Day 2020 greetings and wishes to their friends, family, relatives, etc. via WhatsApp messages and WhatsApp statuses, Facebook messages and Facebook statuses, Instagram posts and messages. They can send these patriotic Independence Day 2020 messages through Telegram, Snapchat, and Hike as well. It would be a sweet gesture to pay tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom, by sharing such patriotic Independence Day greetings.

Individuals can share these top-trending Independence Day 2020 wishes and greetings through SMSes, picture messages, and text messages as well. If you are finding ways to surprise your dear ones by sending them the newest and trending collection of Independence Day 2020 wishes, then you need not look further, as we have it covered all for you. We, at LatestLY, bring you the most popular Independence Day 2020 wishes and messages which you will love to share on this auspicious day.

Independence Day images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Let’s Keep the Memories of All the People Who Sacrificed Their Lives for Our Country Alive. Wishing You a Happy Independence Day 2020!

Independence Day 2020 messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Let Us Honour the Struggles of Many Brave Hearts Who Fought for the Country’s Freedom. Happy Independence Day 2020!

Independence Day 2020 greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Let’s Salute the Martyrs for the Sacrifices They Made and Thank Them for Giving Us Our Freedom. Happy Independence Day 2020.

Independence Day 2020 messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Today We Cherish the Ones Who Made Our Independence Possible. Freedom Is Hard to Get, but We Were Blessed to Have It. Let’s Appreciate Everything We Have and Celebrate the Great Miracle of Freedom. Happy Independence Day.

Independence Day images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Let’s Keep the Memories of All the People Who Sacrificed Their Lives for Our Country Alive. Wishing You a Happy Independence Day 2020!

Independence Day GIFs

Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers

If you use any GIF/Video converter app, then you can transform these HD Independence Day greetings as beautiful GIFs and videos as well. With that, you can then wish people on Instagram Reels, Roposso, and Chingari apps as well. Another way is to download the latest sticker pack from WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers and share on respective platforms.

Watch Video of Independence Day 2020 WhatsApp Messages and Images:

Several cultural programmes take place on the national level on Independence Day. The Prime Minister, President, Vice-President, the Chiefs of Armed Forces pay homage at the Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial at India Gate, New Delhi. There are flag-hoisting functions, parades, fireworks etc. that mark the grand celebrations of the day. Children are the most enthusiastic lot on the occasion of Independence Day. They participate in several curricular activities – essay writing, band, debates, singing and dancing competitions – that place on Independence Day. The atmosphere is quite patriotic and nationalistic.

On this significant day, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very enthusiastic and Happy Independence Day 2020. We hope you would love sharing these patriotic and most popular Independence Day 2020 greetings and wishes with your loved ones on this historic event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).