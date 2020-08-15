New Independence Day 2020 WhatsApp Messages and Images in Hindi: India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day 2020 on 15th August, Sunday. People across the country, of every race, caste, creed, race, colour, sex, observe the day with grand festivities. One of the most observed activity on the national holiday is exchanging greetings with family and friends. They share patriotic Independence Day 2020 Hindi wishes to their loved ones via WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram, Snapchat, Instagram, Hike etc. It would be really special for your friends, family, relatives, colleagues, etc. to receive a dose of patriotism delivered to their inbox any time in the day. Independence Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Independence Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Individuals can share these newest Independence Day 2020 wishes in Hindi via text messages, picture messages, and SMSes as well. You can convert these amazing 74th Independence Day festive greetings in Hindi into GIFs and videos, and share on your Roposso, Chingari, and Instagram Reels as well. Also, there are several cute and creative Independence Day stickers available on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which you can send on respective platforms.

If you are feeling too patriotic and the sense of nationalism is taking over you, then you should stop exploring further as we have covered it all for you. We at LatestLY bring some of the most popular and top trending Independence Day wishes in Hindi that you will love sharing with your loved ones and associates on this historic day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Khoon Se Khelenge Holi, Agar Watan Mushkil Mein Hain, Sarfarosh Ki Tamanna, Ab Humarey Dil Mein Hain, Aao Milkar Kare Desh Ko Salam, Bolo Mera Bharat Mahan! Jai Hind.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jhanda Lehrana Hain, Vande Mataram Ke Geet Gana Hain! Sunakar Desh Ko Lalkarna Hain, Aao Milkar Ab Swapn Dekha Jo Sakar Karna Hain! Jai Hind.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ab Tak Jiska Khoon Na Khaula, Woh Khoon Nahi Woh Paani Hain…Jo Desh Ke Kaam Na Aaye, Woh Bekaar Jawaani Hain…Bolo Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aao Jhuk Kar Salaam Kare Unko…Jinke Hisse Mein Yeh Mukaam Aata Hain, Khushnaseeb Hota Hain Woh Khoon, Jo Desh Ke Kaam Aata Hain! Swatantra Diwas Ki Shubhkaamnayein!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Zamane Bhar Me Milte Hai Aashiq Kai, Magar Watan Se Khubsurat Koi Sanam Nahi Hota, Sone Ke Kafan Me Lipat Mare Shashak Kai, Magar Tirange Se Khubsurat Koi Kafan Nahi Hota. Happy Independence Day 2020.

Independence Day celebrations are no less than a festival for people of the country. One of those days where religion, caste, colour, gender etc. take a back seat and only one name echoes the entire nation – Happy Independence Day India. There are grand celebrations at the Red Fort, where the Prime Minister addresses the nation. All the Chiefs of Army pay rich tributes at the Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial at the India Gate. There are flag-hoisting events spread across the country. Children are enthusiastic and participate in extra-curricular activities, such as plays, essay and debate competition etc. The atmosphere, in a literal sense, is electrifying.

We at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy 74th Independence Day’. We wish you have a gala time with your loved ones and have a great Independence Day! We hope you would love enjoying these popular Independence Day 2020 wishes in Hindi with your friends, family, relatives, etc. on this special day.

