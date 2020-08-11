On August 15, 1947, India got independence from more than 200 years of British reign. It was on this day when the UK Parliament passed the Indian Independence Act, 1947 transferring legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly. This year marks the 74th Independence Day, and the observation will be different. Because of the pandemic, Independence Day 2020 celebration has gone virtual, urging citizens to observe the historic day from their home. This is why, many schools have reportedly decided to organise virtual events online for students to participate in various activities. Ahead of Independence Day 2020, in this article, we bring you virtual celebration ideas. From making tricolour inspired food to singing patriotic songs in Hindi, here are six ways you can make socially distant Independence Day 2020 celebration memorable. From Indian Flag to 'Vande Mataram', Patriotic Tattoo Inspirations That Are Safe and Easy.

Tricolour Inspired Food

It is great fun to experiment and cook something special, keeping Independence Day celebration in mind. There are many recipes available online that will guide you to make Independence Day-themed tricolour food for your family.

Wave National Flags From Balconies

While every year, in the early morning of August 15, we prefer to go out, and enjoy the marches and attend flag hoisting events, honouring our country’s freedom struggle. But this year, the pandemic has forced people to stay indoors and observe events at their home. One can still make Independence Day 2020 special, by waving the national flag from the balconies and place it there for the entire day, as a mark of respect, patriotism and pride. DIY Tutorial Videos to Paint Indian Flag Colours on Your Nails For 15th of August Swatantrata Diwas Celebrations.

Play Desi Outdoor Games at Home

There is a huge variety of games available on the Android Play Store and Apple App Store. PUBG, Call of Duty and Temple Run can be gamers salvation, but traditional Indian games like Gilli Danda, Kabaddi, etc. are equally fun and a massive hit online. There cannot be a better time than revisiting your childhood by playing these games online on Independence Day 2020.

Virtual Activities for Kids

Independence Day celebrations are extremely popular among kids in schools. They will dress up as the national heroes and freedom fighters, performing plays and honouring the country’s freedom struggle to independence.

Singing Patriotic Hindi Songs

While you do not need a specific day to sing patriotic songs or listen to one, Independence Day calls for a special occasion. There are many Hindi songs, the plot of which is designed about the country, its history and struggle for independence.

DIY Flag Making

This is another activity that you can participate along with your family members at home. There are many ideas available online. Taking inspiration from the DIY videos, you can make your own tricolour Indian flag to celebrate the 74th Independence Day.

Now that you have these Independence Day 2020 virtual celebration ideas, you can observe the day with your family while social distancing during the pandemic.

