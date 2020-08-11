That time of the year is here when patriotism will be in the air. It is August 15, 2020, and India will celebrate 74 years of freedom this year. There are many ways to celebrate the day and since we might not be able to have get-togethers because of the coronavirus pandemic, we'll have to look for creative ways to observe the day. One of the best ways to get into the Independence day feels is to get patriotic tattoos. You don't have to get a permanent one, in fact, there are so many safe, temporary options available that you can try.

The significance of this day dates back to 1947 when India claimed its sovereignty after being a British Indian Independence Day. Every year Indians celebrate the day with great fervour and enthusiasm. The National Day of India, also known as 'I-Day' gives you the feeling of freedom. Most people wear white traditional on this day and get their faces and hands coloured or tattooed. You might want to know Fashionable Tricolour Nail Art To Show Your Patriotic Side This August 15. People love flaunting our beautiful national flag in different, creative ways on Independence Day. There are so many reasons to flaunt the tricolour and what better way to celebrate the vibrant tri-colours than in the form of temporary tattoos on our bodies? There are so many inspirational DIY videos of tri-colour temporary tattoos online that may help you. If you are looking for some cool Independence day tattoo inspirations, here are some:

Magnificient

Simple But Powerful

Indian Flag In Heart

There are a lot of temporary tattoo options that are natural and skin-friendly that you can opt for. You can also do it at home by using skin-friendly options.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).