Charity is the most important thing that most able people need to focus on. Not only does it help us to do our bit to help those in need, but it also fills us with a sense of accomplishment for being a part of a bigger cause. However, most people shy away from charity, considering it to only be a thing for the rich. However, the United Nations is trying to change this notion with the celebration of the International Day of Charity. International Day of Charity is celebrated on September 5 every year. As we celebrate International Day of Charity 2020, people often enjoy sharing Happy International Day of Charity wishes and messages, Quotes on Charity, International Day of Charity 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures. These International Day of Charity 2020 quotes and sayings perfectly display the significance of giving back to society.

International Day of Charity was first declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012. The celebration focuses on providing a common platform for all charities across the world. The celebration focuses on different charities that raise awareness and work on various fields for individuals, charitable, philanthropic and volunteer organizations for their own purposes on the local, national, regional and international level. International Day of Charity was established first by the Hungarian civil society, who proposed it to their Government in 2011. September 5 marks the death anniversary of Mother Theresa, who dedicated her life to helping those in need. International Day of Charity 2020: Know Date, History And Significance of The Day Celebrated to Raise Awareness And Give Platform For Charity Activities.

This is the reason that September 5 was chosen as International Day of Charity. As we prepare to celebrate International Day of Charity 2020, here are some Happy International Day of Charity wishes and messages, Quotes on Charity, International Day of Charity 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with friends and family.

International Day of Charity 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Charity Brings to Life Again Those Who Are Spiritually Dead. – Thomas Aquinas

International Day of Charity 2020 Quotes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

He Who Has Never Denied Himself for the Sake of Giving, Has But Glanced at the Joys of Charity. – Anne Swetchine

International Day of Charity 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

He Who Has No Charity Deserves No Mercy. – English Proverb

International Day of Charity 2020 Sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Charity Is Injurious Unless It Helps the Recipient to Become Independent of It. – John D. Rockefeller Jr.

International Day of Charity Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

As the Purse Is Emptied, the Heart Is Filled. – Victor Hugo

International Day of Charity 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

There Is No Exercise Better for the Heart Than Reaching Down and Lifting People Up. ― John Holmes

International Day of Charity 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

In Charity There Is No Excess. ―Francis Bacon

September 5, 2013, was the first International Day of Charity that was celebrated across the world. Celebrations of this say usually involve key charitable events, fundraisers and more that aim to push people to do them but for the society. People often ensure that they do their best for society and help highlight the fact that big or small, it's the heart to be charitable that actually matters. Happy International Day of Charity 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2020 08:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).