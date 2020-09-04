The International Day of Charity is observed annually on September 5 every year. The date of September 5 was chosen in order to commemorate the death anniversary of Mother Teresa. It was declared by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2012. The International Day of Charity was established to sensitise and mobilise people, NGOs, and stakeholders all around the world to help others through volunteer and philanthropic activities. The UN has recognised the importance of eradicating poverty in all forms and to work for sustainable development.

The International Day of Charity was conceived as a Hungarian civil society initiative supported by the Hungarian Parliament and Government in 2011. The aim is to enhance visibility, organise events to increase solidarity and a feeling of responsibility towards the society. The day was first celebrated on September 5, 2013. International Day of Charity 2019: Inspiring Philanthropic Quotes to Motivate You to Give Back to the Society.

Mother Teresa, who was born on August 26 in 1910, was an Albanian-Indian Roman Catholic nun and missionary. An affectionate individual, Mother Teresa, is known for her humanitarian works. She served people irrespective of their religion. A recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, Mother Teresa was declared a saint in September 2016 by Pope Francis. The year 2020 marks the 23rd death anniversary of Mother Teresa. International Day of Charity 2018: Know History, Significance and Celebrations About This Day.

The day is celebrated to highlight the importance of doing charity in life. Various activities of charity, including food camps for needy, are organised on this day. The United States in a statement said, "Charity, like the notions of volunteerism and philanthropy, provides real social bonding and contributes to the creation of inclusive and more resilient societies. Charity can alleviate the worst effects of humanitarian crises, supplement public services in health care, education, housing and child protection." Charity also promotes the rights of the marginalised and underprivileged and spreads the message of humanity in conflict situations.

