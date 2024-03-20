The International Day of Happiness, observed on March 20 each year, is a global initiative to promote happiness and well-being as fundamental human goals. Established by the United Nations in 2012, this day underscores the significance of happiness in fostering peaceful and sustainable societies worldwide. Here is a collection of quotes and messages saying Happy International Day of Happiness 2024 that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones on this day.

International Day of Happiness serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing mental and emotional well-being alongside economic and social development. It encourages individuals, communities, and governments to prioritize actions that contribute to greater happiness and well-being. From promoting kindness and empathy to advocating for equitable access to education, healthcare, and basic human rights, this day serves as a catalyst for positive change at both local and international levels. It emphasizes the interconnectedness of human experiences and the collective responsibility to create environments where everyone can thrive. As you observe International Day of Happiness 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of quotes and messages to share with your friends and family on this day.

Through various events, campaigns, and initiatives, the International Day of Happiness raises awareness about the factors contributing to well-being, including social connections, meaningful work, and a sense of purpose. It encourages individuals to cultivate habits that nurture happiness in their daily lives, such as practising gratitude, engaging in acts of kindness, and prioritizing self-care. This day seeks to create a more inclusive and harmonious world for present and future generations by fostering a culture of happiness and well-being.

International Day of Happiness 2024 Quotes and Greetings

Happy International Day of Happiness (File Image)

International Day of Happiness 2024 Quotes and Greetings

Happy International Day of Happiness (File Image)

International Day of Happiness 2024 Quotes and Greetings

Happy International Day of Happiness (File Image)

International Day of Happiness 2024 Quotes and Greetings

Happy International Day of Happiness (File Image)

International Day of Happiness 2024 Quotes and Greetings

Happy International Day of Happiness (File Image)

The International Day of Happiness celebrates the universal human desire for happiness and the potential for positive change when individuals and communities come together in pursuit of common goals. It highlights the importance of embracing diversity, fostering empathy, and prioritizing the well-being of all people, regardless of their background or circumstances. In doing so, it contributes to building a more resilient and compassionate global community founded on principles of joy, fulfilment, and shared humanity.

Wishing everyone a Happy International Day of Happiness 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2024 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).