The International Day of Happiness is celebrated across the world on March 20 every year. It was established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2012 to recognise the importance of happiness and well-being for all human beings. Happiness is a fundamental human goal. The UNGA recognises this goal and calls for a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes the happiness and well-being of all peoples. International Day of Happiness has been celebrated since 2013 by the United Nations (UN) as a way to recognise the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world. World Happiness Report 2023: Finland Ranks as World’s Happiest Country for Sixth Consecutive Year, Here's Where India Stands.

International Day of Happiness 2024 Date

International Day of Happiness will be celebrated on March 20, i.e., Wednesday.

International Day of Happiness History

The UNGA, in its resolution 66/281 of July 12, 2012, proclaimed March 20 the International Day of Happiness, recognising the importance of happiness and well-being as universal goals in the lives of human beings worldwide. The resolution also recognised the need for a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes sustainable development, poverty eradication, happiness and the well-being of all peoples. International Day of Happiness Images & HD Wallpapers: Wish Happy World Happiness Day With WhatsApp Messages and Greetings.

The resolution was initiated by Bhutan, a country that recognised the value of national happiness over national income since the early 1970s and famously adopted the goal of Gross National Happiness over Gross National Product.

International Day of Happiness Significance

International Day of Happiness aims to promote happiness as a fundamental human right and encourages governments, organisations, and individuals to prioritise actions that contribute to greater happiness and well-being for all people. On this day, various events, activities, and campaigns are organised around the world to raise awareness about happiness and its significance in people's lives.

