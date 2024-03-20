Happiness is the feeling you get when you realise everything is going well in your life and you can't stop smiling. It refers to a sense of well-being, joy and

contentment. The International Day of Happiness is celebrated annually across the world on March 20. The United Nations General Assembly established it on June 28, 2012. This year, International Day of Happiness 2024 will be celebrated on March 20, 2024, which falls on a Wednesday. The purpose of establishing this day is for people around the world to realize the importance of happiness in their lives. International Day of Happiness 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know All About The UN Event Focussing On the Importance of Happiness In One’s Life

A fundamental pursuit of life is happiness. The International Day of Happiness recognises the importance of joy in motivating individuals to aspire towards their dreams and lead fulfilling lives. On this day, the UN releases its World Happiness Report, which utilises survey data from over 150 countries to rank them by their happiness levels. According to the 2023 World Happiness Report, Finland is ranked as the happiest country in the world. The World Happiness Report 2024 will be published on March 20, coinciding with the United Nations World Day of Happiness.

The United Nations has been celebrating the International Day of Happiness since 2013 to recognise the significance of happiness in people's lives globally. The day highlights the importance of happiness and well-being in our lives, particularly in a world that is affected by stress, anxiety, and depression. It serves as a reminder to individuals and governments worldwide to prioritise mental health and well-being in their policies and actions.

There are many ways to celebrate this day, including organising events or

activities that promote happiness and well-being, sharing positive messages and quotes on social media, and launching initiatives and policies that promote

happiness and well-being by various organisations and governments worldwide. It is important to remember that happiness is not just an individual pursuit but a collective one and that everyone can play a role in creating a happier world.

