International Day of Peace or World Peace Day is observed on September 21 every year. Initiated by the United Nations, this observance is also known as World Peace Day. International Day of Peace is dedicated to specifically the absence of war and violence and hopes to increase awareness on why living peacefully is the way to be. The intention behind the celebration of International Day of Peace is to provide a momentary ceasefire in war zones to help people understand the value and importance of peace and peaceful coexistence. As we prepare to celebrate International Day of Peace 2021, there are various things that people need to know about this United Nations-sanctioned holiday. International Day of Peace Quotes & HD Images: Celebrate Peace Day With Powerful Yet Heart-Warming Sayings and Thoughts.

When is International Day of Peace 2021?

International Day of Peace is celebrated on September 21 every year. While there have been multiple conversations about dedicating a day to observe and promote peace, the emergence of the International Day of Peace only happened in 2001.

History of the International Day of Peace Date

In 2001, the United Nations General Assembly opening was planned on September 11, where Secretary-General Kofi Annan drafted a message recognising the observance of International Peace Day on September 21. Just blocks away from this conference, the tragic 9/11 attack on the United States took place, and this played a key role in ensuring that the International Day of Peace is celebrated on one fixed date every year - September 21. Earlier, this commemoration was on the third Tuesday in September.

International Day of Peace 2021 Theme

Every year the celebration of International Day of Peace revolves around a dedicated theme so as to make it simpler to have conversations around a central issue. The theme for International Day of Peace 2021 is The road to a lasting peace: Leveraging the power of youth for peace and security. This theme is especially important in the current world, where a simple look at the world news can capture the amount of resilience and violence that the world continues to face.

We hope that the celebration of World Peace Day helps propagate the importance and value of peace and urges leaders as well as people to have a productive dialogue and reach a consensus instead of seeking violence. Happy International Day of Peace.

