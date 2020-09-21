Every year, International Day of Peace is celebrated on September 21. Also known as World Peace Day, International Day of Peace 2020 is sure to be an important commemoration. A United Nations-sanctioned holiday, World Peace Day celebrations focus on celebrating peace, spreading awareness about the significance of it, and promoting the absence of war and violence. International Day of Peace celebrations often includes sharing quotes on peace, International Day of Peace 2020 wishes, Happy World Peace Day messages, International Day of Peace WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status pictures with friends and family. International Day of Peace 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Peace Day With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

International Day of Peace celebrations is sometimes occasioned by a temporary ceasefire in a combat zone for humanitarian aid access. The celebration of World Peace Day is crucial for many and is widely celebrated by many nations, political groups, military groups, and people. The celebration of World Peace Day traditionally begins by ringing the United Nations Peace Bell at the UN headquarters. The celebrations this year are sure to be more so virtual. International Day of Peace 2020 Date And Theme: Know The History And Significance of the Observance That Promotes World Peace.

From global events to smaller speaker conferences, there are various ways of celebrating peace, spreading the importance of peacekeeping and more on this day. As we celebrate this day, here are some sharing quotes on peace, International Day of Peace 2020 wishes, Happy World Peace Day messages, International Day of Peace WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status pictures that you can share with friends and family.

Peace Quotes: “When Things Change Inside You, Things Change Around You.” —Unknown

Peace Quotes: “World Peace Can Be Achieved When, in Each Person, the Power of Love Replaces the Love of Power.” – Sri Chinmoy

Peace Quotes: “Of All Our Dreams Today, There Is None More Important – or So Hard to Realize – Than That of Peace in the World.” – Lester B. Pearson

Peace Quotes: “For Peace to Reign on Earth, Humans Must Evolve Into New Beings Who Have Learned to See the Whole First.” – Immanuel Kant

Peace Quotes: “We Seek Peace, Knowing That Peace Is the Climate of Freedom.” – Dwight Eisenhower

International Day of Peace celebrations first began in 1981, in a resolution sponsored by the United Kingdom and Costa Rica. The celebration was set to be on September 21, since 2001. This year's celebrations are especially important as it is the 20th Anniversary of the UN Resolution on the Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace.

