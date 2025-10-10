International Day of the Girl Child is an annual event that is observed on October 11 around the world. This day, also known as the Day of Girls and the International Day of the Girl, was declared by the United Nations. International Day of the Girl Child was observed for the first time on October 11, 2012. This day highlights the challenges faced by girls worldwide and to promote their rights, education, and empowerment. It also focuses on gender equality and ending discrimination against girls around the world. Every year, the UN announces a theme to draw attention to a specific aspect of girls’ rights and development. The International Day of the Girl Child 2025 theme is ‘The girl I am, the change I lead: Girls on the frontlines of crisis’. In this article, let’s know more about the International Day of the Girl Child 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. International Day of the Girl Child Wishes, Quotes and Images: Share Messages, Greetings, Photos and Wallpapers To Celebrate Girl Child.

International Day of the Girl Child 2025 Date

International Day of the Girl Child 2025 falls on October 11.

International Day of the Girl Child 2025 Theme

International Day of the Girl Child 2025 theme is ‘The girl I am, the change I lead: Girls on the frontlines of crisis’.

International Day of the Girl Child History

The International Day of Girls initiative began as a project of Plan International, a non-governmental organization that operates worldwide. The idea for an international day and celebration grew out of Plan International's Because I Am a Girl campaign, which raised awareness of the importance of nurturing girls globally. Plan International representatives in Canada approached the Canadian federal government to seek to the coalition of supporters raised awareness of the initiative internationally. Eventually, Plan International urged the United Nations to become involved.

International Day of the Girl Child was established in 2011 to increase awareness of issues faced by girls around the world. It was on December 19, 2011, when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child. This annual event aims to recognise girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face.

International Day of the Girl Child Significance

International Day of the Girl Child is an important annual global event that increases awareness of gender inequality faced by girls worldwide based upon their gender. This inequality includes areas such as access to education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care, and protection from discrimination, violence against women and forced child marriage. International Day of the Girl serves as a platform that highlights the need to see girls for who they truly are, to listen to their voices and to recognize their limitless potential.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).