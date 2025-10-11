International Day of the Girl Child 2025 is being observed today, October 11. The annual observance is focused on raising awareness about the concerning realities of the continued prevalence of female foeticide, the constant threat that girl children across the world face and the steps that one can take to help raise awareness about these issues and ensure that every girl child feels safe, cherished and happy. As we celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child 2025, here are International Day of the Girl Child 2025 wishes and greetings, quotes and sayings on International Day of the Girl Child, and International Day of the Girl Child images and HD wallpapers to share with female members of your family and friend circle.

The celebration of International Day of the Girl Child was first started in October 2012 and has since been an important international observance that helps activists and organisations across the world to have pointed conversations around the gender inequalities in the world and how to overcome them. Every year, the celebration of International Day of the Girl Child is marked with a dedicated theme that is focused on helping people to have more targeted conversations that will help us initiate dialogues and discussions. International Day of the Girl Child 2025 theme is The girl I am, the change I lead: Girls on the frontlines of crisis. National Girl Child Day 2025 Messages: Share Quotes, Greetings, Images and HD Wallpapers To Promote Awareness About the Rights, Education and Empowerment of Girls.

This theme aims to help us emphasis on the leadership qualities and resilience that girls have been showcasing in times of crisis and break the stereotypes that usually exist. As we celebrate International Day of the Girl Child 2025, here are some International Day of the Girl Child 2025 wishes and greetings, quotes and sayings on International Day of the Girl Child, International Day of the Girl Child images and wallpapers, International Day of the Girl Child WhatsApp stickers and International Day of the Girl Child 2025 Facebook status pictures that you can share online.

International Day of the Girl Child Message: Happy International Day of the Girl Child! Let’s Celebrate Every Girl’s Strength, Dreams, and Limitless Potential.

International Day of the Girl Child Wishes: Happy International Day of the Girl Child! Here's to Breaking Barriers, Shattering Stereotypes, and Building Equal Opportunities for All Girls.

Building Equal Opportunities for All Girls.

International Day of the Girl Child Wishes: On This International Day of the Girl Child, May Every Girl Have the Freedom To Dream Big and the Power To Achieve It.

International Day of the Girl Child Quote: “We Cannot All Succeed When Half of Us Are Held Back. We Call Upon Our Sisters Around the World To Be Brave – To Embrace the Strength Within Themselves and Realize Their Full Potential.” – Malala Yousafzai

International Day of the Girl Child Quote: “Give a Girl the Right Shoes, and She Can Conquer the World.” – Marilyn Monroe

International Day of the Girl Child Greeting: Happy International Day of the Girl Child

The International Day of the Girl Child initiative was started as a project of Plan International, a non-governmental organization that operates worldwide, which wanted to bring people’s attention to how much difference one can make by simply choosing to nurture the girl child. It was formally proposed as a resolution by Canada in the United Nations General Assembly.

