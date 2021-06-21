The International Day of Yoga is here and people are excited to celebrate the global event with fervour and pomp. Every year, people around the world observe the festive occasion of International Day of Yoga on June 21. Yoga is a form of activity that enhances you physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. People can convey their festive regards to the international event by sharing their regards on chat apps and social media platforms. If you are searching for the topmost collection of International Day of Yoga 2021, then you can stop your search here. At LatestLY, we bring you the newest International Day of Yoga 2021 wishes and messages, which you will love sharing on this auspicious day.

In 2014, it was India, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, proposed the observance of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly. To celebrate the global event, people can share this newest collection of International Day of Yoga 2021 wishes and messages on WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Signal, Hike, Instagram and other apps.

After India’s proposal in the UN General Assembly, a record 175+ countries supported (read: voted in favour) India’s request of observing the global event. To spread the festive vibes on social media, people can share International Day of Yoga 2021 wishes and greetings on Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

A lot of people share trending International Day of Yoga videos on this day too. Well, you can share videos too. All you have to do is save these HD International Day of Yoga greetings and wishes and convert them using a relevant app. With this, you will be able to share the trending and viral International Day of Yoga 2021 videos on YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, Roposo, Chingari, WhatsApp Status, etc.

There are grandeur and huge yoga programmes that are held across the globe, especially in India. However, with Covid-19 restrictions in place, the celebrations will be on a silent note this year as well.

International Day of Yoga 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: The Nature of Yoga Is To Shine the Light of Awareness Into the Darkest Corners of the Body.

International Day of Yoga 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Yoga Is a Light, Which Once Lit Will Never Dim. The Better Your Practice, the Brighter Your Flame.

International Day of Yoga 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Yoga Means Addition. Addition of Energy, Strength and Beauty to Body, Mind and Soul.

International Day of Yoga 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Be a Part of International Yoga Day To Draw More and More People Towards Practising Yoga!

International Day of Yoga 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Yoga Is Like Music. The Rhythm of the Body, the Melody of the Mind and the Harmony of the Soul Create the Symphony of Life. Have a Happy International Yoga Day!

The objectives to observe the International Day of Yoga is to promote global health, harmony and peace. In these grim times, when health is every person’s top priority, practising yoga daily can help to great lengths. To know more about the International Day of Yoga 2021 – its date, observance, significance, theme, and more, click here.

As June 21 nears, we wish you all a very Happy International Day of Yoga 2021.

